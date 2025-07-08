The Boys season 5 gets bittersweet update from creator Eric Kripke

Just like in the image of Homelander above, we're going through all sorts of emotions in the latest The Boys season 5 update. This is certainly a very bittersweet time for us fans. We're eagerly waiting for the final season, but that also means it's almost time to say goodbye. After some writing and filming delays during the Hollywood strikes in 2023, the cast and crew have been hard at work in production for the new season since November 2024. Well now, it's a wrap.

In a social media post, creator and showrunner Eric Kripke shared that filming for The Boys season 5, aka the final season, is officially complete. The Prime Video superhero action series is a true fan-favorite, and one that's been a part of our lives since 2019. The final installment is set to release sometime in 2026 with the last eight episodes of the show. The creative always had a plan for the show to run for five seasons, and he got to see it through.

On Instagram, Kripke shared his goodbye to Homelander and this expansive world he helped bring to life from the comics. He's seen looking up at the mural of the central character at The Seven's conference room in Vought Tower. See what he said about the bittersweet farewell and milestone moment below.

The fifth season stars returning cast members Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Jensen Ackles.

The show is also pulling off a major and highly-anticipated Supernatural reunion. Ackles isn't just going to be sharing the screen with one former cast member, but two! Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will be joining the cast, as well as Paul Reiser and Daveed Diggs. How exciting and epic is that!?

While this is the end of the road for the OG series, the franchise has certainly grown in the last few years the superhero drama has been on. There's Gen V season 2 coming on Sept. 17, 2025 and The Boys: Mexico which is in development. A prequel called Vought Rising is also in the works. The franchise also previously released animated spin-off, The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

While it won't be the same, there are familiar characters that we'll still see in all of these offshoots. And it's nice to know The Boys world will continue on through these productions. There's plenty of content to still look forward to!

The Boys season 5, aka the final season, premieres sometime in 2026 on Prime Video.

