There's a worrying update about Gen V season 3 (but this series needs a wrap-up season)

When there are changes in leadership, it can often mean worrying things for shows we’ve come to love. Gen V is no exception, and Eric Kripke has a worrying message for those who want more of The Boys spinoff.

Let’s get you up to date with the behind-the-scenes elements, though. The leadership at Amazon has changed, with Peter Friedlander taking over as global head of TV. He was originally at Netflix, and if you’ve been following Netflix shows for some time, you know what happens there. Great shows are scrapped abruptly because they just don’t have the numbers.

And so, it’s not surprising that everyone is now worried about Gen V season 3. Kripke makes it clear that only we can help at this point.

Gen V season 2 -- Courtesy of Amazon

It’s all about the numbers for Gen V season 3

Kripke has had a lot of support for his The Boys universe from the beginning. First, Amazon agreed to switch to a weekly release, which is arguably better for TV shows, even on streaming platforms. Then, Amazon didn’t push to keep the story going when it was clear Kripke had a five-season plan. The Boys season 5 was picked up as the final season on Kripke’s terms.

He’s had multiple spinoffs happen, with the animated series Diabolical and the college-set spinoff Gen V. He also has a prequel series, Vought Rising, in the works. All of these were from the pre-Friedlander days, and this is a concern.

With a change of leadership comes a change of support for shows, and Friedlander wants to make sure the series is a viable success financially. The only way to get that is via the viewership. So, Kripke has told people via an interview in TheWrap, that now is the time to watch.

“It’s a very classic, old-school TV thing, but we need viewers to show up to justify more of them.”

L to R: Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips

There are plans for Gen V season 3

While it seems like Gen V is working toward the final season of The Boys and for the universe to end, that’s not the case. Kripke and his creative team have plans for Gen V season 3. We know that this is a series that will need a wrap-up season, as well.

We just have to look at Supernatural and Timeless to know that Kripke loves to end a season on a cliffhanger if he has more story to tell. Gen V season 2 is likely to end the same way, and The Boys season 5 isn’t going to wrap that story up. It has to wrap its own up. So, a third and final season is at least needed at this point.

On top of that, there’s Vought Rising, which is in production for season 1. There are plans to go further with that, but the only way it’ll happen is if the viewer numbers are there.

"They’ve been nothing but supportive, and they’re giving us our opportunities. But it’s a business and we also have to deliver. So hopefully the audience shows up."

Now is not the time to wait until all episodes come out. Now is the time to binge-watch everything you can, watch the Gen V season 2 finale as soon as possible, and then watch over and over again—and get your friends to as well.

The Gen V season 2 finale will air on Wednesday, Oct. 22 on Prime Video.