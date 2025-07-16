Production on XO, Kitty season 3 has reportedly wrapped

Fans of XO, Kitty have plenty to celebrate as it looks like production on the much-anticipated third season has wrapped. The show is now expected to enter post-production, where the upcoming episodes will be carefully edited and polished before being released to viewers.

We knew that the cameras on XO, Kitty season 3 would stop rolling soon because of a casting call from earlier this year, which stated that filming would take place from May to July 2025. We just didn't know when in July. Over the past few weeks, XO, Kitty star Regan Aliyah has been keeping fans updated on where she and the rest of the cast are in the production process via her X page.

On July 3, she replied to a fan about the third season, saying that she was sad that filming was almost over. Then, on July 11, she shared on her X page that they were in the last week of production. By this point, we knew that the end of filming was just around the corner. Now, it seems we have more confirmation.

What's on Netflix came across a fan post on X, dated July 15, that features behind-the-scenes photos and messages from crew members indicating that filming for XO, Kitty season 3 was complete. While Netflix hasn't come out and officially confirmed the wrap, these insider updates strongly suggest that production has finished. At this point, we're just waiting on the streaming giant to make the big announcement.

With production now reportedly wrapped, where does that put the release date? Well, we know XO, Kitty season 3 won't be released in 2025. The second season came out earlier this year, and Netflix has never released two seasons of the teen series in the same year.

A 2026 release is more likely. More specifically, an early 2026 release is anticipated. The previous season spent about seven months in post-production before landing on Netflix in January 2025. Let's say this new season spends the same amount of time being edited. That would put the release date sometime in February 2026. Of course, this is pure speculation. The third season could come out much later, but there's a good chance it could arrive in the first few months of 2026.

XO, Kitty season 3 will see Kitty (Anna Cathcart) take on her senior year at KISS, but not before we see her having an eventful summer. If you recall from the season 2 finale, Kitty asks Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) if she could tag along with him for the summer. Min Ho smiles and then nods his head. With Kitty ending season 2 a single girl, she and Min Ho can finally explore the possibility of a romantic connection in season 3. Who knows? We might see her in another love triangle. You never know with Kitty!

