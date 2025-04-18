XO, Kitty season 3 to start filming in May 2025, casting three new characters now

On Valentine's Day this year, Netflix announced that its quirky teen series XO, Kitty would be returning with a third installment. Of course, fans were over the moon about this news and immediately started speculating about what’s next for Kitty and her ever-complicated love life.

While concrete plot details haven't been unveiled yet, what we do know is that our favorite teen matchmaker will be returning to KISS for her senior year. But before she gets back to hitting the books, we'll see what she gets up to during the summer. You never know with Kitty, especially when matters of the heart are involved. However, we’re looking forward to seeing how her summer escapades pave the way for her last year at KISS. When we last saw her in season 2, she was single and possibly ready to mingle.

(L to R) Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 205 of XO, Kitty | Netflix

Will we see her dive headfirst into a new romance, focus on self-growth, or find herself tangled in yet another love triangle? I guess we'll have to wait and see, but one thing is certain. Kitty’s senior year is bound to be full of surprises. And, of course, drama. After all, Kitty can never resist getting caught up in some kind of messy situation. Oh, Kitty...

Although an official release date for XO, Kitty season 3 hasn't been confirmed yet, it looks like we can expect it to arrive sometime in 2026 based on the current production schedule. Initially, we were led to believe that filming for the third season would begin in April and run through June 2025. However, a recent casting call revealed that filming has been delayed to May, with production wrapping up in South Korea by July of this year. It's not a major shift, but it does push things back slightly.

Filming for the second season took place from April to June 2024, with the episodes spending around seven months in post-production before being released on Netflix in January 2025. If season 3 follows a similar timeline and wraps up filming in July, we could expect XO, Kitty season 3 to be released in early 2026, assuming post-production takes the same amount of time. Seven months from July 2025 would put the release in February 2026. So, our best release prediction for now is sometime in February of next year.

Now, let's talk about the casting call for a bit. The casting call was posted on April 16 by Sukim Company, a media company based in Seoul, South Korea. The casting agency is currently seeking actors for two new characters in season 3. One character is named Theo and they're looking for an male actor who is of Korean descent in their early 20s. The other character the company is casting for is named Sujin. They are looking for a female actress, also of Korean descent, in her early 20s.

Here's a breakdown of each character via the casting call:

Theo - The rising K-drama star. For success, I think my reputation is the most important thing that I don't care who I step on. Stylish and dazzling, he was born to receive the spotlight, and finally seized the opportunity.

Recurring guest star (two episodes scheduled), English fluency is preferred

Sujin - A member of a popular K-pop girl group. She’s charming, full of energy and talent, and absolutely lives for the party scene.

Co-star (English fluency is preferred)

If you're a true XO, Kitty fan, you’ll know that Min Ho has a half-sister named Sujin. It looks like we’ll finally meet this mysterious character in season 3. In season 2, Min Ho's dad reveals that he had to cancel his tour after Sujin and Min Ho’s other half-sister, Bianca, discovered they were both dating his new opening act. It'll be interesting to see how Sujin is integrated into the storyline, especially with all the drama that surrounds her family.

Back in March, the same company posted another casting call seeking a female actress of Korean or Korean American descent in their early 20s to play a new character named Mimi. We provided the character details below.

Mimi - A cool, tomboyish girl who doesn’t care what others think, but can lose her temper when it comes to protecting her friends. She comes from a wealthy family but has little interest in money. By day, she works as an assistant to Korea’s top fashion designer; by night, she’s practically the main character of Seoul’s hottest scene. She’s just as comfortable hanging out with guys as she is with her girlfriends.

Recurring guest star (English and Korean fluency mandatory)

Additionally, casting calls reportedly went out earlier this year for new characters named Marcus, Ji-Young, Philippa, Dr. Sherwin Jamshidi, and Dr. Vanessa Jamshidi. However, it's unclear if any of these roles have been filled yet.

As new information about XO, Kitty season 3 floods in, we'll be sure to return to share everything we learned. But for now, you'll have to stay tuned to Show Snob!