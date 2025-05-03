Ranking all 4 of Kitty’s love interests in XO, Kitty to predict the endgame

XO, Kitty season 3 is officially happening at Netflix, but its release is still quite a while off. While a release date hasn't been revealed yet, we're likely looking at a 2026 release based on the current production timeline. This wouldn't be a bad wait for fans, especially compared to how long it took for the second season to come out. We just have to be a little patient, and before we know it, the wait will be over and we'll be back in Kitty's world, ready for more romantic drama and heartfelt moments.

To keep ourselves busy in the meantime, we've decided to put together a list of all four of Kitty's love interests so far and rank them to predict which one will ultimately win her heart. Over the first two seasons, Kitty has had her fair share of romantic ups and downs, navigating complicated feelings and learning more about what she truly wants in a partner. While she still hasn't quite figured it all out, it seems that Kitty is inching closer to discovering who will genuinely make her happy. We can't wait to find out who that person will be, but for now, we’re breaking down the contenders and where they currently stand.

Spoilers ahead from XO, Kitty seasons 1 and 2!

(L to R) Choi Min-yeong as Dae, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 102 of XO, Kitty | Park Young-Sol/Netflix

4. Dae

Dae is probably the least likely person Kitty will end up with. While they were each other’s first love, it became evident after Kitty arrived at KISS that their relationship had lost its spark. Their relationship struggled to keep up with the changes they were both going through, and as Kitty began exploring her identity and forming new connections, the emotional distance between them only grew. Though there's still mutual respect, the romantic chemistry just isn’t there anymore.

In XO, Kitty season 2, Dae initially struggled with the idea of moving on and held onto hope that he and Kitty might find their way back to each other. But he soon realized that Kitty's heart was no longer in the same place, and made the decision to open up his heart again to Eunice. But who knows? Sometimes, first loves make their way back to each other, and maybe Kitty and Dae will eventually rekindle an old flame. But for now, Dae seems to be embracing his future with Eunice while Kitty is exploring her options.

(L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Sasha Bhasin as Pra Veena in episode 203 of XO, Kitty | Netflix

3. Praveena

I really liked Praveena for Kitty because she made it clear right off the bat that she was interested in her. There was no beating around the bush and no playing games. She was upfront and confident about her feelings. I think Kitty did actually like Praveena back, but because she had stronger feelings for Yuri and wasn't quite over her crush, she struggled to fully embrace what Praveena had to offer. It was basically a situation of "right person, wrong time." But I think if things don't work out with another character on this list, she'd possibly circle back to Pravenna. Well, that's if Praveena isn't still with Juliana.

(L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Gia Kim as Yuri Han in episode 206 of XO, Kitty | Netflix

2. Yuri

I was big Kitty and Yuri shipper in season 1 and thought they'd make a great couple, even though I wasn't a fan of how Kitty did Dae. She might not have physically cheated on him, but she definitely was emotionally cheating. It was clear that she was developing strong feelings for Yuri, but she wasn't honest with Dae about where her heart really was. That said, I can cut Kitty some slack because she's just a teenager trying to figure out her complicated emotions and she and Dae ended up being okay as friends.

Kitty spends a good portion of XO, Kitty season 2 still pining over Yuri even though Yuri is with Juliana. She tries her best to keep her feelings in check, but it's clear that she's struggling with her emotions. As much as she tells herself to move on, the emotional pull toward Yuri is still there, complicating her interactions with her and everyone around her. While it’s not initially clear if Yuri feels the same way about Kitty, they eventually share a kiss in season 2, and Yuri appears to be just as impacted by it as Kitty. But then Yuri ends up backtracking and playing down the kiss, calling it a mistake and claiming that she loves Juliana only. Should we really believe her, though?

While I don't think Yuri's feelings are as strong as Kitty's, I do believe Yuri cares for Kitty and feels a genuine connection with her. However, I think Yuri's emotions are more complicated and she might not fully understand or acknowledge the depth of her feelings. Kitty and Yuri do not end up together at the end of XO, Kitty season 2, but I don't think it's completely the end for them. There's still a lot of unresolved tension between them, and I think there's a chance they could reconnect romantically in the future. That's if another character on this list doesn't sweep Kitty off her feet first.

(L to R) Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 205 of XO, Kitty | Netflix

1. Min Ho

Yes, I am a big Kitty and Min Ho shipper like many others, and I'm hoping we finally see them get together in the upcoming XO, Kitty season 3. Since the first season, it's been clear that there's strong chemistry between them even through all the petty arguments and tension. Honestly, that intense tension they have is the kind that often leads to something deeper. They're constantly pushing each other's buttons, but in a way that only reveals how much they actually care. They have this will-they-won't-they situation going on, and you know how those eventually end. Characters finally give in to their feelings after a lot of back and forth, and when they do, it’s always worth the wait.

I'm hoping the wait ends with XO, Kitty season 3. I don't think I can handle another season of waiting and hoping for Kitty and Min Ho to finally get together. Min Ho confessed his feelings to Kitty at the end of season 1, but then made it seem like he was over her in season 2. Obviously, that's not true. It was just his way of protecting his feelings. At the end of season 2, Kitty finally recognizes her own feelings for Min Ho. However, she doesn't act on them right away. With both of them ending season 2 single, the stage is finally set for something real to happen between them. One of them just has to take that first brave step and say how they really feel.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for any new updates on XO, Kitty season 3!