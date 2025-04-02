Pulse on Netflix release date, time, preview

Are you a fan of Grey's Anatomy and are looking for something new to obsess over? If so, you'll be glad to know that Netflix is set to release its own medical drama that looks to be just as addictive. In fact, the show is already being referred to as the streaming service's take on Grey’s Anatomy. That's a pretty big claim, but early buzz suggests it might just live up to the hype.

The show is called Pulse, and it's the streamer's first-ever English-language medical series. That being said, there's a significant amount of anticipation surrounding its release, and people are eager to see if it can capture the same magic that made Grey's Anatomy a global phenomenon. I guess we'll have to wait until it releases to see if Pulse can live up to the comparisons, but this is definitely not a show you want to miss!

(L-R) Jessy Yates as Harper and Willa Fitzgerald as Danny in Episode 108 of Pulse | Jeff Neumann/Netflix

What is Pulse on Netflix about?

If you're an avid watcher of medical dramas, you'd know that they typically follow the same formula of a bunch of doctors working in a hospital juggling life-and-death situations while navigating personal conflicts, romantic entanglements, and office politics. Pulse is basically set up the same way.

Set in the fictional Maguire Medical Center in Miami, we follow a group of ER residents as they grapple with an onslaught of medical emergencies while also dealing with their own complicated lives and relationships. The medical drama mainly centers around Dr. Danny Simms, a third-year emergency resident who finds herself unexpectedly promoted to chief resident when the current chief resident of emergency medicine Dr. Xander Phillips is suspended due to sexual harassment allegations.

Here's the official synopsis for Pulse via the Netflix Media Center:

"As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together - even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own."

Zoe Robyn (Hawaii Five-0) created the medical drama series. Willa Fitzgerald (Strange Darling, The Fall of the House of Usher) stars as the main character, Dr. Danny Simms. Colin Woodell (Fly Me to the Moon, The Purge) joins Fitzgerald in the cast, portraying the role of Dr. Xander Phillips. The rest of the talented cast includes Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Daniela Nieves, Chelsea Muirhead, and Jessy Yates.

(L to R) Ash Santos as Nia Washington, Jack Bannon as Tom Cole, and Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan in Episode 102 of Pulse | Netflix

When is Pulse coming to Netflix?

Don't worry! The wait isn't long at all. The new medical drama series is slated to make its way to Netflix very soon. How soon, you ask? Tomorrow! And the best part? You won’t have to wait for new episodes to drop in parts. The entire 10-episode first season will be available on Netflix on Thursday, April 3, 2025. We were pleasantly surprised to hear that the show got a full 10-episode order, especially since Netflix has been shifting towards shorter seasons. With so many episodes to enjoy, viewers are in for an exciting binge experience!

Now that you know the official release date, it's only right that we share the release time so that you know exactly when the new Netflix show will drop. You can expect the complete first season to be released on Netflix on April 3 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. However, these release times only apply to people living on the West Coast and East Coast of the United States. For those in the Central time zone, the medical drama will drop on Netflix at 2:00 a.m. CT on the same release date.

Check out the official trailer below for a sneak peek of what to expect from the new medical drama!

Be sure to tune in to Pulse, coming to Netflix on April 3.