7 most exciting Netflix shows of April 2025

We've officially started a new month, and things are already looking exciting for Netflix subscribers! April 2025 is bringing a fresh lineup of must-watch shows, from highly anticipated returns to brand-new series that are already generating buzz.

Whether you're a fan of gripping thrillers, heartwarming dramas, or mind-bending sci-fi adventures, Netflix has something for everyone this month. With so much to look forward to, it's time to refresh your watchlist. Here are the seven most exciting Netflix shows you won't want to miss this month!

(L-R) Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips and Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms in Episode 104 of Pulse | Jeff Neumann/Netflix

Pulse

Creator: Zoe Robyn

Zoe Robyn Cast: Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Daniela Nieves

Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Daniela Nieves Release date: April 3

Netflix is set to release a medical drama series this month titled Pulse. Some people are describing it as Netflix's version of Grey's Anatomy, and honestly, that comparison alone is enough to spark curiosity. It's created by Zoe Robyn (Hawaii Five-0, The Equalizer) and stars Willa Fitzgerald as third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms, who suddenly finds herself given an unexpected promotion after the suspension of the Maguire Hospital's Chief Resident, Dr. Xander Phillips.

Throughout the series, we watch as Danny and the other ER residents grapple with life-or-death emergencies while also trying to navigate their own personal struggles. The first season consists of 10 episodes, offering plenty of content to watch and enjoy.

Devil May Cry Production Still | Netflix

Devil May Cry

Creator: Adi Shankar

Adi Shankar Voice cast: Johnny Yong Bosch, Scout Taylor-Compton, Hoon Lee, Chris Coppola, Kevin Conroy, Robbie Daymond

Johnny Yong Bosch, Scout Taylor-Compton, Hoon Lee, Chris Coppola, Kevin Conroy, Robbie Daymond Release date: April 3

Netflix's upcoming Devil May Cry series marks the second time Capcom's beloved video game franchise has been adapted into a TV show. The first adaptation, Devil May Cry: The Animated Series, premiered in North America in 2010. It's an anime series. Netflix's new version is an adult animated dark fantasy that follows Dante, a demon hunter for hire, as he is tasked with stopping a mysterious villain intent on opening a portal between the human and demon realms. You can expect a total of eight episodes to drop on Netflix on the show's release date.

Milanka Brooks in Black Mirror season 7 | Netflix

Black Mirror season 7

Creator: Charlie Brooker

Charlie Brooker Cast: Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Rashida Jones

Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Rashida Jones Release date: April 10

After a painfully long wait, Black Mirror is finally back with its seventh installment. The sixth season came out in June 2023, and consisted of five episodes. This time, the series brings six new episodes with one of them being a sequel to a previous episode. That episode is Black Mirror season 4 episode 1 "USS Callister," which saw a reclusive but gifted programmer create a virtual reality world where he traps digital clones of his coworkers and tortures them for his own amusement. The sequel episode is titled "USS Callister: Into Infinity," and we'll see Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile, and Paul G. Raymond all return in their roles.

The titles for the other five episodes in Black Mirror season 7 are "Common People," "Bête Noire," "Hotel Reverie," "Plaything," and "Eulogy."

Resident Playbook Production Still | Netflix

Resident Playbook

Creator: Shin Won-ho

Shin Won-ho Cast: Go Youn-jung, Shin Si-a, Kang You-seok, Han Ye-ji, Jung Joon-won

Go Youn-jung, Shin Si-a, Kang You-seok, Han Ye-ji, Jung Joon-won Release date: April 12

Resident Playbook is another medical drama series to be on the lookout for on Netflix this April. It's a spinoff of the fan-favorite Korean medical drama Hospital Playlist. It follows a group of first-year OB/GYN residents at Yulje Medical Center as they navigate the ups and downs of their demanding profession while also trying their best to balance their personal lives.

(L to R) Eoin Macken as Davis and Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 106 of Ransom Canyon | Netflix

Ransom Canyon

Creator: April Blair

April Blair Cast: Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Lizzy Greene, James Brolin, Eoin Macken

Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Lizzy Greene, James Brolin, Eoin Macken Release date: April 17

Virgin River fans, Netflix has the perfect small-town romantic drama for your next binge-watch. Many Yellowstone fans might also enjoy this series because of its Western elements. Based on Jodi Thomas' series of books, the new Netflix show takes place in a small Texas town and centers around ranch owner Staten Kirkland as he fights for land among three rival ranching families while also developing a romance with Quinn O'Grady, the owner of the local dance hall. There are 10 episodes in the first season.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 501 of You | Clifton Prescod/Netflix

You season 5

Creators: Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble

Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble Cast: Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Griffin Matthews, Anna Camp, Natasha Behnam

Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Griffin Matthews, Anna Camp, Natasha Behnam Release date: April 24

After several seasons, You has reached its final chapter. The fifth and last installment will be released on Netflix in late April, bringing Joe Goldberg's journey to a thrilling conclusion. The story picks up three years after the events of season 4. After a trail of bloodshed across the globe, Joe has finally returned to New York City along with his new wife Kate. He hopes for a fresh start, but finds that hard to do with his past coming back to haunt him and his own dark impulses resurfacing. You season 5 is made up of 10 episodes.

The Eternaut Production Still | Netflix

The Eternaut

Creator: Bruno Stagnaro

Bruno Stagnaro Cast: Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson, César Troncoso, Andrea Pietra, Ariel Staltari, Marcelo Subiotto

Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson, César Troncoso, Andrea Pietra, Ariel Staltari, Marcelo Subiotto Release date: April 30

Are you a fan of alien movies? If so, then you need to check out Netflix's upcoming sci-fi series The Eternaut. It's an Argentine Netflix original that's based on Héctor Germán Oesterheld and Francisco Solano López's comic of the same name. The live-action adaptation consists of six episodes and follows a group of survivors of a deadly snowfall in Buenos Aires as they band together to try to survive an alien threat.