4 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (April 14-20)

What do procedurals, cowboy dramas, and cringe docu-comedies have in common? Well, on paper, not much, but this week, they have a lot in common since they're among the best new releases coming to Netflix and other streaming services. On top of new episodes of fan-favorite and new shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Your Friends and Neighbors, and Bosch: Legacy, there are four more premieres to make room for on your watch list!

This week, Minka Kelly gets caught in a love triangle between handsome cowboys played by Josh Duhamel and Eoin Macken in Netflix's new soapy romantic drama series Ransom Canyon. The new series brings all of the drama you're looking for, as does the latest season of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which makes its debut as a Peacock original series. On top of these exciting titles, there's also an exciting new season coming to Prime Video and the return of an HBO favorite.

Wondering what's new on Netflix and streaming this week? Here are the top four best new shows to watch during the week of April 14, beginning below with Elliot Stabler's long awaited comeback!

LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME season 5 -- Pictured: Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler | (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 debuts on Peacock

That's right! Stabler's finally back in Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5, which officially makes its move from NBC to Peacock. While the series first premiered on NBC back in 2021, where it continued for three more seasons, the renewal for season 5 arrived with the news that the show would be jumping ship from broadcast to streaming as a Peacock original series. The first episode of season 5 will air on NBC, but in order to watch the full 10-episode season, you will have to be subscribed to Peacock to catch the show's weekly drops on Thursdays. Don't miss the big two-episode Peacock premiere on April 17!

Leverage: Redemption season 3 returns on Prime Video

It's been two long years since Leverage fans got a taste of new episodes, but that's all going to change on Thursday, April 17 with the Leverage: Redemption season 3 premiere. While the first two seasons were Freevee originals, the series makes the leap to Prime Video with season 3. The action-crime drama's new season contains 10 episodes of your favorite team doing what they do best while also attempting to avoid a former enemy getting revenge on them. It's sure to be an exciting season that's been a long time coming. Make sure not to miss out on a single second!

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Eoin Macken as Davis and Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 106 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Ransom Canyon premieres on Netflix

Are you ready for Netflix to deliver the yeehaw? If you have been missing Virgin River and Yellowstone, your worlds are about to collide in a big way with Ransom Canyon, the new romantic drama series that contains thematic shades of both shows and is based on the series of novels by Jodi Thomas. In the series, Texas ranching dynasties that are super-interconnected clash over, what else, land but also their deeply complicated interpersonal relationships. Everyone has secrets, and aren't those the most fun kind of plot twists to watch unfold? Check out all 10 episodes of what's sure to be Netflix's next big hit on April 17.

Nathan Fielder - The Rehearsal | Courtesy: HBO

The Rehearsal season 2 brings the cringe on HBO

Nathan Fielder is back to make you laugh, cringe, and the whole nine yards in the second season of his HBO docu-comedy series The Rehearsal. If you can believe it, it's been almost three years since the show first made is premiere in July 2022, so we have been long overdue for a new season. In the series, Fielder fabricates a scenario in which regular people rehearse difficult conversations and situations. This often leads to some really unexpected and humorous moments. Once again, the series contains six episodes in season 2, which will fly by fast once it premieres on April 20 on HBO. The Rehearsal season 2 will also be available to stream on Max.