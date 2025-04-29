Ransom Canyon season 2 is more likely than ever after latest Netflix reveal

Netflix just shared the latest viewership numbers for Ransom Canyon, and things are looking great! It seems very likely that Ransom Canyon season 2 is going to happen now.

According to Netflix, Ransom Canyon is officially the second-most popular show on this week's Netflix Top 10. From April 21-27, fans racked up 9.4 million views of Ransom Canyon season 1. That's up from 7.2 million views during the show's first week on Netflix. The series premiered on Thursday, April 17.

Only one show was watched more than Ransom Canyon on Netflix last week, and that was You season 5, the final season of the Netflix series starring Penn Badgley. It's No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 with 10.1 million views in its opening week.

This is a lot of numbers coming at you, but the point is Ransom Canyon didn't fall off after its first week on Netflix. In fact, more people tuned in, and that's obviously a great sign that Ransom Canyon season 2 is going to happen on Netflix.

In addition, Ransom Canyon opened with pretty high viewership numbers for a new show, too. It's not like Adolescence or anything like that, but Ransom Canyon racked up about one million views more than Pulse in its opening week. On top of that, Ransom Canyon was actually behind Black Mirror during its opening week, but it topped the series by almost five million views last week.

Ransom Canyon season 2 is already in the works

Numbers-wise, Ransom Canyon is already in a good place to pick up a season 2 renewal. While that hasn't officially happened yet, we do have some more good news to share with fans.

Ransom Canyon showrunner April Blair told TV Insider that they have already opened the writers' room to get started on Ransom Canyon season 2, and that's a great step in the right direction, as well. Netflix often does this to make sure that the story is still being crafted while waiting to make the decision to make another season. Then, if it does happen, they aren't starting from scratch on season 2 when the decision gets made to order another season.

So, again, Ransom Canyon hasn't been renewed for season 2 yet, but the show is checking a lot of boxes necessary to pick up that season 2 renewal. They're working on the second season. The viewership looks good. There's more to the story, and fans definitely want to see Minka Kelly, Josh Duhamel, and the rest of this great cast continue to tell this story.

That's about as good as it gets! Stay tuned for more news about Ransom Canyon season 2 on Netflix.