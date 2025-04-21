Ransom Canyon season 2 seemingly lands exciting update from Netflix

After binge-watching all 10 episodes and taking in that shocking season 1 ending, all we want to know as fans is whether Netflix will renew the show for season 2. There hasn't even been a full week since Ransom Canyon made its premiere on Netflix on April 17, but we're already lassoing up a positive update about the fate of the new fan-favorite Western romantic drama series.

In an interview with TV Insider, Ransom Canyon showrunner April Blair revealed that the writers' room has already opened for season 2, though she was quick to clarify that Netflix hasn't yet given the series an official green light. It's still a positive sign to hear that Netflix has sanctioned for the writers' to get back together to plot stories for a potential second season. Here's what Blair said:

"We’ve already started the writers’ room, even though the show hasn’t been picked up to series yet for season 2."

Like fellow Netflix newbie Pulse, which has also unofficially opened a writers' room for its own prospective second season, Ransom Canyon season 2 has a listing on the Writers Guild of America West website. Again, that doesn't mean that Netflix has renewed either Pulse or Ransom Canyon for season 2 just yet, but it's a hopeful sign in the right direction. The streamer will often open a writers' room to take a look at ideas for the next season before the formal renewal.

As of this writing on April 21, viewership data for Ransom Canyon's opening weekend hasn't been announced by the streamer (that will become available on April 22), but even without knowing the millions of minutes viewed or the specific amount of views calculated by Netflix, it's clear to see the show's success. One day after its release, Ransom Canyon shot straight to the peak of the top 10 most popular shows ranking in the United States, where it remained through the weekend.

It's sure to keep putting up impressive numbers and show strength in its staying power, even as You season 5 preps its final season drop one week later. Being similar to Virgin River, the romantic drama was destined for success, and there's plenty of reason season 2 needs to happen. There are plenty of Jodi Thomas books to pull from, and the loose threads from the final beg for more.

In Blair's interview with TV Insider, she teased that the possible second season would contain a time jump of about six months, meaning season 2 would pick up with Quinn returning to town after completing her stint in New York. She would return to tension with Staten, whose ranch could have been stolen from him, and the town grappling with the arrest of Randall's real killer. Not to mention, that shocking surprise from Yancy's past rolling into town. Please, let the drama continue!

Watch Ransom Canyon only on Netflix.