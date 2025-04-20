Ransom Canyon season 2 should be the easiest renewal decision for Netflix

Following the release of Ransom Canyon on April 17, Netflix hasn't confirmed future plans for the series with a season 2 renewal. It's too early for the streamer to decide on the new show's fate right after the premiere, but lately, Netflix has been granting early renewals for second seasons of breakout shows like Nobody Wants This and Running Point. Well, this should be their next safe bet.

The day after Ransom Canyon premiered, the series debuted at the #1 spot on Netflix's daily top 10 most popular shows ranking in the United States, and it's sure to stay put for quite some time, as well as pick up additional high chart placements worldwide. Even though it's an American modern Western, this is the kind of show, with the kind of cast, that's destined to become a global hit.

Its initial top 10 performance shows signs that Ransom Canyon will have staying power and continue to grow through word of mouth as more and more Netflix users discover the show. Netflix could have its next Virgin River, not only in the sense that they're thematically similar, but in the sense that the Western has the same possibility for longevity. Simply put, we need Ransom Canyon season 2!

RANSOM CANYON. Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 109 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

Ransom Canyon season 2 needs to happen

Based on the fact that there's plenty more source material for Netflix to pull from in Jodi Thomas' series of novels, and the fact that they have assembled a winning cast for the endlessly captivating show, Ransom Canyon season 2 seems like the biggest no-brainer for the streamer. This is a show that could easily produce a new season every year for at least seven seasons.

It's worth noting too that going into season 7, Virgin River is aging and could be nearing its end. Series star Alexandra Breckenridge recently revealed that she's contacted through season 8 on the hit Netflix original romantic drama series, which is also based on a book series. It's completely possible that Virgin River could go beyond the not-yet-renewed season 8, but in the event that it's not, Ransom Canyon could slide right into its place as the streamer's top romantic drama.

Additionally, as of this writing, Netflix still hasn't confirmed whether Virgin River's fellow based-on-a-book small town romantic drama series Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for season 5 following its underwhelming fourth season. Perhaps Ransom Canyon could take its place or, best case scenario for fans off all three shows, they could all come back and give us entertaining stories.

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Garrett Wareing as Lucas, Derek Lacasa as Matt, Tatanka Means as Jake, and Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 108 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

Perhaps the most pressing reason that Ransom Canyon season 2 needs to happen revolves around the fascinating season finale that left the door wide open for the story to continue. No spoilers here for those who are still making their way through the 10-episode first season, but there are still questions to be answered about several storylines, including the future of Staten's ranch, what's next for Quinn personally and professionally, and the lingering mysteries about Yancy.

That's not even everything! The world the creative team and cast have created isn't one we should leave anytime soon. Once viewers watch the show, there's no way they won't become completely obsessed and demand season 2 and beyond. Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly are magic in Ransom Canyon as the North Stars of this talented cast. You don't let magic pass you by. Keep watching the show and your fingers crossed for a quick renewal decision from Netflix!

Watch Ransom Canyon only on Netflix.