Ready to cringe? The Rehearsal season 2 finally returns to HBO this spring (Get a first-look!)

Docu-comedy series The Rehearsal first debuted in July 2022, and then quickly got a second season renewal in August just a month later. And since then, we've been waiting for season 2 of the Nathan Fielder series. Well, we come with many positive updates!

The Rehearsal season 2 release date

The Rehearsal season 2 premieres Sunday, April 20, 2025 on HBO and Max. You can start tuning in each week at 10:30 p.m. ET. Just like the first season, this one will be a total of 6 episodes. One will be released on premiere day and every Sunday until the finale on May 25. Check out the release schedule below:

Episode 1 - April 20

Episode 2 - April 27

Episode 3 - May 4

Episode 5 - May 11

Episode 6 - May 25

To say it's been a while since we've seen the comedy is definitely an understatement. When the second season rolls around, it will have been almost three years since season 1 arrived, introducing us to a very interesting and unique premise.

First-look at the docu-comedy on HBO

Fielder is a comedian, actor, and director. He takes on all these roles, as well as writer and executive producer on The Rehearsal. The unscripted comedy shows Fielder provide people with a sort of practice run when it comes to a big moment or confession they have to make. And so, they get to basically rehearse the situation with a cast and set that plays out all the possible outcomes.

The Rehearsal season 2 will continue to show us new situations and people who need some assistance as the man behind the series is able to do so with "a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources," per the synopsis. The description provided by HBO also teases that there's an "issue that affects us all" featured in the new season. And Fielder will put all his resources toward it. Hmm.

Other than the new season 2 photo that's the featured image above, we also shared a teaser video that was released as our first-look too! We're back on the sets and the camera moves to show a scenario where it's clear it will play out in different ways. It looks like it's a couple moving in together maybe for the first time? And as always, Fielder is there monitoring everything carefully. I'm excited about what's to come and hope there's more information and tidbits ahead of the premiere soon!

