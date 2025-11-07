Here’s the release schedule for new episodes of Maxton Hall season 2 on Prime Video

People always talk about how Netflix has some pretty amazing teen shows, and while this is true, they also tend to forget that Prime Video has been building its own lineup of standout teen series that deserve just as much attention.

One such example is Maxton Hall—The World Between Us, or for short Maxton Hall. At the center of this German romance series is Ruby Bell, a brilliant and driven scholarship student whose ambition and intellect make her stand out in a prestigious boarding school that thrives on wealth and privilege.

Entering Maxton Hall, Ruby makes it her mission to keep her head down and focus on her studies. Her dream is to get into Oxford University. However, things become complicated after her world collides with James Beaufort, the charismatic and enigmatic heir whose family’s influence stretches through every corner of the school. After the two are forced to work together on a school event, sparks eventually begin to fly, and what started as reluctant cooperation slowly transforms into a connection neither of them can ignore.

The first season of Maxton Hall dropped on Prime Video in May 2024 and was a huge success. Now the second season has finally premiered, and fans get to dive right back into Ruby and James' love story. However, Maxton Hall season 2 wasn't released all at once. That said, we thought we'd share the official release schedule. That way, you'll never miss the release of a new episode!

Maxton Hall season 2 on Prime Video Production Still | Prime Video

When are new episodes of Maxton Hall season 2 released on Prime Video?

Like the first season, Maxton Hall season 2 consists of six episodes. The first three episodes were released on Prime Video in the United States on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. However, this won't happen for the rest of the season. Instead, the show is following a weekly release schedule. One new episode will drop every Thursday until the season finale on Nov. 27. It's expected that the episodes will be released at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT on their release dates.

Below, we shared the full release schedule for Maxton Hall season 2 on Prime Video in the U.S.:

Episode 1: Nov. 6, 2025

Episode 2: Nov. 6, 2025

Episode 3: Nov. 6, 2025

Episode 4: Nov. 13, 2025

Episode 5: Nov. 20, 2025

Episode 6: Nov. 27, 2025

Spoilers are ahead from Maxton Hall seasons 1 and 2.

The second season picks up where the first season left off. After finally sharing a passionate night together in Oxford and feeling closer than ever, Ruby and James’ relationship is tested like never before once they return home. Just as Ruby is on the verge of achieving her greatest life goal, unexpected challenges arise, throwing both her personal ambitions and her romantic life into turmoil.

If you recall from the season 1 finale, James and Lydia return home from Oxford to find out that their mother has suffered a fatal stroke and passed away. James then shows up on Ruby's doorstep, looking for comfort. But when he looks through Ruby's window and sees her having a good time with her family, he decides to walk away. James's mother's passing plays a big part in why he and Ruby will not be on the best of terms at the start of the season. But as stated in the official synopsis, James will do everything in his power to win Ruby back.

Maxton Hall season 2 is based on Mona Kasten's second novel in her Maxton Hall book series. It's titled Save You. Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung reprise their respective leading roles as Ruby and James. The cast is also made up of Sonja Weißeras, Ben Felipeas, Fedja van Huêtas, Runa Greineras, Justus Riesneras, Andrea Guoas, Frederic Balonieras, and Eli Riccardias.

Additionally, Maxton Hall season 3 has already been confirmed and is in the works at Prime Video.

Maxton Hall season 2 is now available to stream on Prime Video. Don't forget that new episodes drop on the platform every Thursday in the U.S.!