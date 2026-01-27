Here's the release schedule for new episodes of School Spirits season 3 on Paramount+

Good news, School Spirits fans. The highly anticipated third season is almost here, and we can hardly contain our excitement. The previous season left off on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, so we're more than ready to see what's next for Maddie Nears and the spirits stuck in the haunted halls of Split River High.

To fully prepare you for the School Spirits season 3 premiere, we’ve got the complete release schedule for all of the new episodes. That way, you'll never miss a single moment of this hit supernatural teen drama. We also included more juicy deets about the third installment just to make sure you're fully informed!

L-R: Jess Gabor as Janet Hamilton, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, Nick Pugliese as Charley and Miles Elliot as Yuri in School Spirits season 3 | David Astora/Paramount+

When are new episodes of School Spirits season 3 released on Paramount+?

School Spirits season 3 consists of eight thrilling new episodes. The first three episodes will premiere on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET, and after that, fans can expect one new episode to drop each Wednesday until the season finale.

For those who have been watching School Spirits since the beginning, this release pattern shouldn't surprise you. Seasons 1 and 2 both consisted of eight episodes as well, following a similar release pattern of a few episodes at once, followed by weekly drops. Although not confirmed, it's expected that episodes 4 through 8 will also drop at the same release time as the premiere.

Here’s the full release schedule for School Spirits season 3:

Episodes 1-3: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026

Episode 4: Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026

Episode 5: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026

Episode 6: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026

Episode 7: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026

Episode 8 (season finale): Wednesday, March 4, 2026

We’ve listed every episode title for School Spirits season 3 right below:

"It's a Wonderful Afterlife"

"Mean Ghouls"

"The Halls Have Eyes"

"The Bereftest Club"

"Raiders of the Lost Scar"

"Children of the Scorned"

"Midsomester"

"Dawn of the Deb"

Peyton List as Maddie Nears in School Spirits season 3 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

What is School Spirits season 3 about?

The season 2 finale wrapped up with Maddie finally back in her body, but Simon ends up trapped in the afterlife at Split River High. Viewers were left wondering if he's still alive or has somehow died and become a spirit. We also learn in the season 2 finale that Xavier can still see spirits. Both Janet and Wally also had the chance to cross over, but Janet chose to stay at Split River High because she wanted to get more information out of Mr. Martin. However, we never see if Wally chooses to go through with crossing over.

In School Spirits season 3, the mysteries of Split River High grow darker and more dangerous as the barrier between the living and the dead weakens. Maddie, back in her own body, struggles with haunting visions and the daunting task of protecting both worlds, while Simon remains trapped in the afterlife, driven to uncover the school’s buried secrets. As hidden dangers emerge and unanswered questions about past deaths and Mr. Martin’s warnings come to light, nothing is as it seems.

School Spirits season 3 brings back Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, Miles Elliot as Yuri, and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark.

Returning recurring guest stars include Maria Dizzia as Sandra, Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson, Alex Zahara as Principal Hartman, Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter, Jess Gabor as Janet, and Zack Calderon as Diego. Last but not least is a trio of newcomers joining the cast this season: Jennifer Tilly as Dr. Hunter-Price, Ari Dalbert as Kyle, and Erika Swayze as Livia.

Here's a sneak peek of the brand-new season below!

The first three episodes of School Spirits season 3 are set to drop on Paramount+ on Jan. 28. Don't forget to save the date!