School Spirits star joins Disney movie: Is their future on the show in jeopardy?

We're only a few weeks away from the return of School Spirits. The highly anticipated third season of the supernatural drama is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Jan. 28. The first three episodes will drop on this date, and we're more than ready to return to Split River High after that jaw-dropping season 2 finale.

If you recall, the season 2 finale saw Maddie finally get her body back, Xavier still grappling with his ability to see ghosts despite being alive, and Janet choosing to stay with the spirits because of unfinished business with Mr. Martin. Wally’s fate remained uncertain, and fans were left reeling after finding out that Simon was somehow trapped in Mr. Martin’s scar.

With so many lingering questions, anticipation for season 3 is at an all-time high. But the excitement has also sparked another concern for fans. Recent news that one of the show’s stars has joined a new Disney movie has raised questions about their availability and whether this new opportunity could affect their role on the series.

School Spirits star Milo Manheim joins Disney's live-action Tangled movie

Milo Manheim as Wally Clark in School Spirits season 3 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

It's really true. Milo Manheim, who is known for playing the charming, upbeat ghost, Wally, in School Spirits, has officially signed on to star in Disney’s live-action Tangled movie. According to Deadline, he will take on the role of Flynn Rider, the roguish thief who helps Rapunzel escape her tower in this reimagining of the 2010 animated classic. Teagan Croft (Titans) will star alongside him as Rapunzel.

While this is an exciting career move for Manheim, it has fans wondering how his new filming schedule might impact School Spirits. Fortunately, we don't have to worry about the upcoming third season because he's already confirmed to be in it. Additionally, it's already been filmed. There's even an official production still of him in the new season that we shared above. However, what about the long-term future of his character?

While season 3 is safe, questions remain about whether Manheim’s new Disney commitments could affect his involvement in a potential fourth season of the supernatural drama. School Spirits season 4 has not been confirmed, but a fourth season doesn't seem out of the question given the show's positive trajectory. Could Wally’s role be reduced if a School Spirits season 4 actually happens?

It’s certainly possible. With Manheim taking on a major Disney project, the writers might need to adjust storylines or find creative ways to keep his character involved without requiring him on set full-time. Or might he even step away from the show entirely? Obviously, we don't want this to happen at all. However, we have to be realistic. There's a chance that Manheim might not be able to juggle both projects at the same time.

It’s also possible that Manheim agreed to star in the Disney movie because Wally’s story in School Spirits might be coming to a close. In the season 2 finale, Wally is faced with the choice to finally cross over. While the show didn’t reveal his decision in the second season, season 3 could very well provide the answer. The third season could be the end of the road for Wally, which would make sense why Manheim decided to take on a new opportunity like Disney’s live-action Tangled film.

Of course, this would be a huge bummer. Wally is one of the most lovable characters on School Spirits, and he and Maddie were just starting to develop a romantic relationship. It would suck if his story ended prematurely or if we didn’t get to see that relationship fully explore its potential. But I guess we'll just have to wait and see how things turn out. Here’s hoping everything works out in the best possible way!