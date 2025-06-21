Resident Alien season 4, episode 3 recap: Harry has to make a choice

Harry and D’Arcy head on a journey to the past in Resident Alien season 4, episode 3. Meanwhile, Kate starts to remember things about the moon ship, and Asta can’t hold the secret about the baby in any more.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Resident Alien season 4, episode 3.

The episode of Resident Alien starts with a look at Asta’s past. Her aunt tells her a story of beings from space looking down on them. It isn’t that surprising then that during the episode, Asta’s aunt is open to the idea of aliens. She doesn’t even question Asta’s explanation when she realizes that Kate Hawthorne is the baby’s mom.

In fact, she immediately believes that Harry is the alien. Out of everyone in town, it just makes sense that he’s the alien! At least she is still happy to protect the baby with this explanation, as she learns all about the spaceship in the moon.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Ties That Bind" Episode 403 -- Pictured: (l-r) Meredith Garretson as Kate Hawthorne, Levi Fiehler as Mayor Ben Hawthorne -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/Bravo)

Kate starts to remember everything in Resident Alien season 4, episode 3

The baby may not be safe for long, though. Kate starts to remember the events of the past on the moon throughout the episode, ending with her remembering that D’Arcy was there on the moon with her. It won’t be too longer before she remembers that D’Arcy likely took the baby.

Of course, at this point, Kate can’t prove anything, but that doesn’t matter. She doesn’t know that the Greys are coming to her on a night to get answers from her. Nor will she completely understand that people are hiding the baby for the baby’s own safety, knowing that the Greys will come back.

I do have to wonder if Kate is just starting to remember naturally, or if the Greys are doing something in their visits? It makes more sense to allow her to remember the events on the moon to be able to get the baby, right?

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Ties That Bind" Episode 403 -- Pictured: (l-r) Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson, Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Liv Baker -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/Bravo)

Mike accepts that aliens are real in Resident Alien

Meanwhile, Mike has to accept that aliens are real. There is no way around it, and now Liv gets to take him on the real alien hunt. They need to find the alien that is killing so many people, especially with the FBI rolling in to search as well.

While Mike and Liv are in the woods, Mike ends up seeing the Mantid. Liv is, as usual, disappointed that she hasn’t actually seen the alien. She does know all about it, though, sharing that it’s one of the rarest but also the most dangerous aliens of all kind.

The hunt for the Mantid takes a turn when Max shows up with Bridget, and the two try to take the creature down. It doesn’t quite turn out as expected — didn’t we all expect the Mantid to end up killing Max? Well, do you remember Heather, the Blue Avian? She’s back, and she kills the Mantid to save Max.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Ties That Bind" Episode 403 -- Pictured: Alice Wetterlund as D'Arcy Bloom -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/Bravo)

Harry and D’Arcy head to the past for the alien device

As all this is going on, Harry and D’Arcy have their own adventure in Resident Alien season 4, episode 3. They need to head to the past, knowing that that’s where the alien device they need is because that’s where Eleanor McCallister now is. She’s working at a diner there, and she wants to get her dad to believe in aliens again.

There are some sweet moments in all of this. McCallister can’t get her dad to believe because he doesn’t realize that she is his daughter. He’s allowing himself to be gaslit by the government. So, she has to change tactics and encourage her younger self to get her dad to believe.

We do get the discussion of what changing the past does before Harry and D’Arcy go on this adventure. It won’t change anything in the timeline that we’re in. When someone goes to the past, it creates an offshoot, so transforming the world into a multiverse instead. This is great for allowing events to be changed in the past without having to remember them in the present day.

As for Harry, D’Arcy finds out what he is going to do to get his powers back. She learns that it will lead to the Greys destroying his home planet, and she wonders if that’s really worth it. That will mean Harry is alone on an island. Is being an alien really worth that loneliness? I almost wish there was a Doctor Who reference in here or something, because it’s a topic that often comes up for The Doctor as he’s the last Timelord.

In the end, Harry decides that being human may not be as bad as he thinks it is. And so, he decides to get rid of the alien device and goes back to his own time with D’Arcy.

And of course, Heather isn’t just back to save Max. She has a surprise for Harry! She’s had his babies.

Resident Alien season 4 airs on Fridays at 10/9c on Syfy and USA Network.