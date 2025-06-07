Resident Alien season 4 premiere recap: How does Harry escape the Grey Aliens?

It’s time to check in on our favorite bad-turned-good alien Harry in the Resident Alien season 4 premiere. While waiting to find out how he will escape the moon, we also need to see if anyone has worked out that the Harry on Earth isn’t the real Harry.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS from the Resident Alien season 4 premiere.

The trailer made it clear that Harry would get back to Earth. After all, there’s no way we can’t have a season where he’s interacting with Asta, D’Arcy, and the others. However, his escape isn’t the only question on our mind after the way season 3 came to an end.

The third season saw Kate certain that the Grey Aliens had taken her baby. Sure enough, they had, and she nearly got the baby back by the end of the season. However, the Greys took her, and it led to D’Arcy doing the right thing to save the baby. Is the family reunited in Resident Alien season 4? It turns out that definitely not.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Prisoners" Episode 401 -- Pictured: Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

D’Arcy and Asta are currently raising the baby in Resident Alien season 4

The premiere episode of Resident Alien season 4 opens with Asta in bed with Joseph, the Grey alien who has turned out to be a good guy. Well, maybe he is. It’s hard to tell at this point, especially since he seems to be shape-shifting into people.

That being said, most of the focus is on Asta and D’Arcy, who now have Ben and Kate’s baby. While D’Arcy took the baby back at the end of the Resident Alien season 3 finale, she didn’t stay and hand the baby over. Asta took her away before Kate got to the door, and Joseph notes that the Grey aliens are still after that child. They will use Kate to get the baby, and that’s exactly what we see by the end of the episode.

The aliens have done something to Kate, and no matter how much she trains to fight them, she won’t be able to protect her baby if it comes to it. Fortunately, D’Arcy realizes that she can’t keep the baby in town, either, and Asta manages to find a home on the reservation for now. I love the symbology of this twist of fate considering the past for Native Americans.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Prisoners" Episode 401 -- Pictured: (l-r) Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle, Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Sheriff Mike is struggling with everything that he saw

We also learn that Sheriff Mike has been on medical leave since the Resident Alien season 3 finale. That season ended with Mike seeing an alien face-to-face, but he refuses to believe that aliens are real. There hasn’t be another explanation for it, and he’s seeing Fake Harry as a way to work through his feelings. Of course, Fake!Harry doesn’t want Mike believing that aliens are real, because then his own game may be figured out.

However, Liv, who has lost a lot of weight due to walking up and down the mountain to help Peter Bach, who is now just a body with arms and a head. His legs have stopped working, but Liv doesn’t want to see him die and alone out there. She wants to figure out what happened to Peter, but it’s not anything that he can share right now.

It’s more of the weight loss that becomes a running theme for the episode, and we actually get a great scene between Mike and Ben. The two have noticed her weight loss and they do think she looks great, but they don’t want to get caught in a trap. If they say she looks great now, then she might question whether they think she didn’t look great before, and it is a good look at the mindset of compliments and why they’re often forgotten.

In the end, though, Mike does get Liv a new uniform that is going to fit. Their partnership has come along so well throughout the seasons, and I can’t wait to see how it changes if Mike is ever willing to accept that aliens are real.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Prisoners" Episode 401 -- Pictured: Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

How does Harry escape the Greys in the Resident Alien season 4 premiere?

Of course, while Fake Harry is running around, the real Harry and Bridget are stuck in a prison cell. We do get a look at how they ended up trapped, and it’s thanks to the preying mantis-type alien shapeshifting into Harry’s regular pizza guy. Harry walks right into the trap, even though Bridget tells him not to.

Fortunately, there’s a Grey alien who wants to see Earth. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to get there, and this is the way in for Harry to get out of prison. He offers to take the alien with him, and off they go to Earth.

Well, things can’t be too simple for Harry, though. While he gets back to his cabin just in time to save Asha, Max, and Sahar from Fake Harry, it’s clear from Max’s reaction that something is wrong with Harry. Max can’t see Harry’s alien form, and sure enough, Harry can’t transform into his alien form. The group does manage to escape, but now Resident Alien season 4 needs to explore everything that could have prevented Harry from being able to turn. What have the Greys done to him?

Resident Alien airs on Fridays at 10/9c on Syfy and USA Network.