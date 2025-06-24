Richard Madden's new Netflix thriller series is the next best thing to Bodyguard season 2

Who still remembers the political thriller series Bodyguard that took Netflix by storm when it landed on its platform in October 2018? Fans are still holding on to hope for a potential Bodyguard season 2, but with so much time that has passed, the chances of a follow-up seem slimmer by the day. But it's not all bad news. We've just learned that series creator Jed Mercurio has a new Netflix show in the works, and it just might be the perfect next thriller to fill the Bodyguard-shaped void.

It's titled Trinity, and Mercurio is playing multiple major roles in the production of the series. Not only will he serve as showrunner, but also writer and executive producer. He's doing all of this under his production company, called Hat Trick Mercurio (HTM).

Jimmy Mulville, who is also part of HTM, will be an executive producer too. Wendy Mericle, known for working on shows like Willow and Arrow, will also be an executive producer. Then, there's Michael Cuesta, a director known for his work on Dexter and Homeland, who will direct the first two episodes and executive produce them as well. Additionally, the studio behind the show is 20th Television.

According to Variety, the upcoming thriller series will consist of eight episodes. This isn't surprising as most Netflix shows typically have an episode count in the 6-to-10 range, with eight episodes often being the sweet spot. It's unknown at the time how long each episode will be, but we're hoping they'll be an hour each. Based on what the show is about, an hour per episode would be the best fit in our opinion.

The thriller series revolves around a brave female Naval Officer named Commander Katherine Decker, who after crossing paths with the charismatic Secretary of Defense Webb Preston, discovers that he may be involved in a serious and dangerous conspiracy.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard Madden star in the leading roles of Katherine Decker and Webb Preston. You may have previously watched Mbatha-Raw in the "San Junipero" episode of Black Mirror season 3 or maybe the Apple TV+ series Surface. By signing on to star in Trinity, Madden reunites with Mercurio. He previously starred as the lead in Netflix's Bodyguard. He's also known for his roles in shows and movies such as Game of Thrones, Eternals, Citadel and Killer Heat.

Here are each character description via Variety below:

Commander Katherine Decker is described as serving “as second-in-command on the USS Kansas, a nuclear submarine and one of the deadliest weapons on Earth.” Secretary of Defense Webb Preston is described as having "a technology background that makes him different from most politicians." His "innovation and purpose are seen as a threat in more ways than one."

This is all that's been revealed about Trinity so far. While waiting for more information, we recommend checking out Mbatha-Raw and Madden's other content that we listed above. We'll get back to you with any new updates about the series as they become available. So, be sure to stay tuned to Show Snob!

