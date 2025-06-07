4 good Netflix shows you simply can't miss in June 2025

Netflix is kicking off the summer of 2025 with an incredible lineup of new shows! Not all of them are probably worth watching for everybody, but there's definitely something for everyone this month. I shared a list of a few good Netflix shows that viewers simply need to watch in June 2025.

The month is already off to a great start with the release of Ginny and Georgia season 3 on Thursday, June 5. Later this month, the biggest Netflix show of all time, Squid Game, comes to an end with the release of the third and final season on Thursday, June 27. Those are the two Netflix shows everyone will be watching, and because they're so popular, almost everyone knows when those shows are coming back.

Ginny and Georgia and Squid Game only make up a fraction of the good Netflix shows fans need to watch in June. There are so many other good shows coming in June.

Criminal Code season 2

Release date: Wednesday, June 4

Criminal Code, also known as DNA do Crime, is a Brazilian series that follows two detectives responsible for taking down a notorious criminal organization pulling off some of the biggest heists in South America.

The first season of the series premiered on Netflix way back in 2023, and it was a big hit! Look, I'm a big fan of heist shows and movies. I've seen them all, and I'm telling you Criminal Code is as good of a heist show as we've ever seen on Netflix. It's so good!

Rômulo Braga and Maeve Jinkings star in the Netflix original series, and they are fantastic.

Criminal Code season 2 is already streaming on Netflix. Please, I'm begging you to watch this show. I really need season 3.

The Survivors

The Survivors. (L to R) Yerin Ha as Mia, Charlie Vickers as Kieran in The Survivors. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 | Netfli

Release date: Friday, June 6

We're heading from Brazil to Australia for our next pick, The Survivors, which was released on Netflix on Friday, June 6.

The Survivors looks really interesting! The Netflix original series tells the story of a man, Kieran (Charlie Vickers), who returns home after a 15-year absence. Kieran is immediately confronted with the tragedy that happened in his past when a local woman goes missing.

If that doesn't have all the makings of a good Netflix mystery, I don't know what does! The series is based on the book of the same name written by Jane Harper.

Yerin Ha, Thom Green, George Mason, Robyn Malcolm, Don Hany, Martin Sacks, Damien Garvey, Jessica De Gouw, and Catherine McClements star in the series.

If you need a little extra incentive to watch, Ha has already been picked to star as Sophie in Bridgerton season 4 opposite Luke Thompson, also known as Benedict Bridgerton. If you're a Bridgerton fan, this is a great way to get to know the new star before she fully arrives in Bridgerton season 4 next year.

FUBAR season 2

Fubar. (L to R) Carrie-Anne Moss as Greta Nelso, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 202 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2025 | Netfli

Release date: Thursday, June 12

FUBAR is back for a new season in June! FUBAR season 2 premieres in the middle of the month, so you have some time to revisit the first season of the spy comedy-thriller. It's been a while since FUBAR premiered on Netflix. That was way back on May 25, 2023, so it's been over two years between seasons.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbero are back as Luke and Emma Brunner, the father-daughter duo who were secretly working in the CIA. After a case brought them closer together, they are working together again to stop a terror threat.

The whole gang is back for season 2, and they've added another new character to the cast: Carrie-Ann Moss as Greta Nelso, Luke's former lover and a German CIA operative.

If you like shows like The Night Agent, The Recruit, or some of the other Netflix spy shows, you're going to enjoy FUBAR. It's a bit sillier than the other shows mentioned, but it definitely checks the box. Watch FUBAR season 2 on Thursday, June 12.

The Waterfront

The Waterfront. (L to R) Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley in episode 105 of The Waterfront. Cr. Dana Hawley/Netflix © 2025 | Netfli

Release date: Thursday, June 19

Look, nobody is making family crime dramas like Netflix, and The Waterfront, which premieres on Thursday, June 19, has all the makings of an instant hit on Netflix.

Created by Kevin Williamson, who created Dawson's Creek and wrote the Scream movies, The Waterfront tells the story of the Buckley family, who are knee-deep in drama as they try to balance their sinking fishing business and the illegal enterprise they've set up to keep the ship afloat. The series also has a great cast, including Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, and more.

With this cast and creative team, The Waterfront should be one of the hit Netflix shows of the summer. I smell a multi-season renewal in the show's future.

Watch The Waterfront on Netflix on Thursday, June 19!