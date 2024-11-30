Richard Rankin reacts to Roger's encounter with Geillis and Dougal in Outlander season 7 episode 10 (Interview)
A new episode of Outlander season 7 has arrived, and boy does a lot happen! It's certainly another jam-packed episode just like last week's. What's of course making us fans the most nervous is the fact that Claire and Lord John have received news that Jamie's ship hit a storm and went down on his way to America and back to Claire. And Lord John even proposes to her for protection. What!?
I was not expecting the story to go here. Oh my goodness. We spoke with stars Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe and they vaguely tease what's coming up in this particular plot line which you can find here. Another intriguing part of season 7 episode 10, "Brotherly Love," is definitely the fact that Roger encounters his direct ancestors and some of the biggest troublemakers in the Outlander universe, Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan.
This is such a great scene also because of course Roger knows that Buck is their biological son, but can't say anything to him or them. And since Geillis doesn't know who Roger is, she starts flirting with him which is hilarious and amusing. Despite their relationship, we really didn't really get to see Dougal and Geillis interact onscreen in season 1.
So it was really cool to see that, as well as their very first meeting and how the relationship starts. Though I wish the scene was longer! (Get actress Lotte Verbeek's thoughts on it too here!) Earlier this year at New York Comic Con, Show Snob had the opportunity to speak with Richard Rankin about Roger interacting with these two iconic characters. Here's what he had to say:
"It was brilliant. I really, really enjoyed it. It was like we're having this sort of flow back to OG Outlander almost, which was characters that I've never encountered, never got to work with. These guys that were all together that kind of laid the foundations of the show," shared Rankin. "[They're] such characters as well. So to get [to do] some stuff with them was absolutely a real pleasure. It's great."
If you remember, Roger has only met Geillis briefly as Gillian in the '60s back in Outlander season 2 after Claire reveals the truth about Jamie and time-traveling to Brianna. Gillian was a hardcore believer that the Jacobites should have won Scotland, kills her husband to travel back in time to do so, and disappears through the Stones to live out how the events we see her in season 1 and beyond.
It's clear both Dougal and Geillis see that little spark of wickedness and being rebels in each other. And they're both instantly attracted to one another as they immediately go into the room, ignoring everyone else around them. Sigh. The two are complicated characters, but I can honestly say they're still fan-favorites!
