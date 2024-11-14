Outlander season 7B welcomes back familiar characters (Steven Cree, Kristin Atherton, Lotte Verbeek interview)
Outlander season 7 part 2 is only about a week away at this point. I can't believe we're so close to the return of our favorite series! And as we wait, Show Snob has been bringing you exclusive interviews with the cast and executive producers.
Be sure to check out our chats with Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts, Richard Rankin and Diarmaid Murtagh, and Sophie Skelton. Though that's not all, we also had the chance to catch up with Steven Cree, Kristin Atherton, and Lotte Verbek who all play familiar faces - Ian, Jenny, and Geillis, respectively. Plus there's more to come! But right now, either watch or read our interviews with the trio below.
Steven Cree and Kristin Atherton on being welcomed (back) to Outlander
Show Snob: Steven, after being away for so long and Ian being such an important character in Outlander, what was it like for you to get back into the character and interact with the main cast once again?
Steven Cree: It was like going home in a way. I live in London, so getting to go back to Scotland is also literally like going home. But being with Sam [Heughan] again in particular - because the last time I've been on the show, I hadn't filmed with Sam, I'd filmed with Sophie [Skelton]. So I hadn't actually done any scenes with Sam since, I don't know, for six years or something like that. And actually I used the analogy before, it was like pulling on an old glove. But actually it was literally pulling on an old green sock, as is what I do.
I actually couldn't quite remember how I speak though. And in the show, we do even as a Scottish people, we do a slightly different Scottish accent. And I don't watch the show, but I did something a while ago with one of the fan sites and I watched some old episode episodes. And I thought my Scottish accent sounded horrific. I was like, I don't even sound Scottish. So I actually did purposefully this time try and sound a little bit more normal Scottish than as I had previously sounded. So if anyone notices that, that's why.
SS: Kristin, you took over the role of Jenny from Laura Donnelly. How were you able to build that chemistry with the cast especially since we're unfortunately not in Scotland for very long.
Kristin Atherton: Oh, that's all them. It's such a such a warm group of people. You know, the crew actually as well as the cast. Just everyone right from the get go. I was really lucky. They made sure that before I was on set, which doesn't always happen, I met [Caitríona Balfe] and I met Sam, and both of them right off the bat went, here are our numbers. Any questions you've got, middle of the night, if you suddenly go, oh my god, what about my relationship with Sam? They were so generous with their time and making sure that I felt comfortable. John [Bell] felt like my son right away. We kind of have the same kind of naughtiness, we like to have fun the same kind of way.
I felt it's such a gift because it's such a beautifully constructed world. You walk into these beautiful sets. A lot of bits of the acting industry, you have to imagine. And instead, I was walking into this fully constructed, beautiful world peopled with characters I was already in love with because I got to watch six seasons worth of material. I think by the time I arrived, I already felt in love with Steven and John and Sam and Cat, and it's impossible not to kind of benefit from that. It's a challenge becoming a character that already exists in the hearts and minds and eyes of of the world. But these guys couldn't have been more helpful. I'm really, really grateful.
Lotte Verbeek discusses onscreen reunion with Graham McTavish
SS: Despite Geillis and Dougal's relationship in the first season, we don't really get to see them together onscreen very much. You and Graham McTavish got that chance to act together this time around. So what was it like to finally have a scene together?
Lotte Verbeek: I mean, we've only waited for, what eight years for that scene. We shot this two years ago. So, yeah, that was eight years in the making. And we sure have speculated about how they would have met and what would have happened. We weren't sure that there was ever going to be this scene, It was great We had great fun.
SS: When the show asked you to come back, did you know right away that your scene would be with Graham?
Verbeek: I don't know that I knew that right away. I think only after I said I'd come back, did I get to read the scripts. But that was a good few months ahead of shooting. So yeah. It was definitely a nice surprise to finally get to play that meeting.
SS: Geillis is a villain, but a fan favorite in a way. What would you say is your favorite thing about her?
Verbeek: I mean, maybe that that she gets away with murder. [Laughs] She's obviously done some pretty terrible things but she seems to get away with it. Also, I think she comes from a place of really believing in the cause and that everything needs to sort of, happen just for the cause and that she's just a very passionate person. She's a rebel, and I think she's a free spirited person, and I think she recognizes that in Dougal when they meet. I think that's a spark that happens in that moment because they recognize that same sort of wickedness in a way.