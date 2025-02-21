The Righteous Gemstones actor Adam Devine reflects on his career, comedic influences, and more

Adam Devine is one of the funniest actors around! There's many roles he's taken part in that are such a joy including in Pitch Perfect, Modern Family, The Out-Laws on Netflix, and most recently The Righteous Gemstones which premieres its fourth and final season March 9, 2025 on HBO.

FanSided had the opportunity to catch up with the actor at the Super Bowl recently, where he promoted his partnership with Cirkul - which you can opt in to receive right at your doorstep - as well as reflecting on the characters he's played, what happened to the Workaholics movie that was initially a go, and how he got to where he is today. Watch or read on below!

FanSided: We're big fans of Workaholics. How similar are you to your actual characters?

Adam Devine: Well, they say to write what you know, especially at the beginning. So they're just heightened versions of ourselves. We're not obviously those guys because we all would be dead. [Laughs] You're not smoking on a rooftop all the time. [But[ yeah. We're pretty close.

FanSided: Is there any update of a potential Workaholics movie?

Devine: No update. We were so gutted. Paramount Plus - we were five weeks out. We wrote the funniest script. It was so good. We were so ready to go. They loved it. Everyone across the board was like, this is good to go. Five weeks out, Paramount Plus pulls the plug and says it no longer fits our global agenda, which I think that just means we're going to give all of our money to Taylor Sheridan and make 12 Yellowstone spinoffs and not give the Workaholics guys anything. So we were pretty disheartened by that whole thing. It really, really sucked.

FanSided: You were in a movie called The Final Girls. The ending was set up for a potential sequel. Have you ever heard anything?

Devine It's become kind of a cult classic. I've worked with the director, Todd Strauss-Schulson on Isn't It Romantic. We did another movie together. And I love that guy. I love the cast. I met my wife [Chloe Bridges] on that movie. So that movie means a lot to me. I would definitely go back and and do it again.

FanSided: You guys died together in that movie, right?

Devine: I died multiple times in that movie. I kept sending my family pictures with my throat slit or my spine snaps in half. And I'm like, isn't this cool? My mom's like, quit sending this to me. [Laughs]

FanSided: So you do a lot of voice acting now. What goes into voice acting? Do you have to change your style or do you just do you?

Devine: It's really fun. Voice acting is cool because you'll usually do it all the way through the scene, and then a lot of times you'll go back and do like ABCs. So you'll just do the same line three times in a row. You could change your inflection and change a little attitude with it. And, the best part about it is you don't have to memorize anything. You can just read it right off the paper. So it makes my job very easy.

FanSided: Would you want to reprise your role as Bumper in any future shows or movies?

Devine: I just did I did a spinoff for Peacock called Bumper in Berlin where I go to Berlin to try to resurrect my career. So I feel like I've done Bumper quite a bit. But, you know, I love those movies, and I love everyone that worked on that, all the cast and crew and everyone. So I never say never, but it's not probably top of my list right now.

FanSided: When did you realize that you wanted to be an actor?

Devine: I was pretty young. I had a bad accident when I was 11. I was hit by a cement truck. So I couldn't play sports. I was convinced I was going to be a professional baseball player. My life was baseball, and then I was hit by the cement truck. And then after that, I was like, I'm not going to be a professional athlete. And I loved comedy. And so I just sort of went all in on comedy. I remember watching Evening at the Improv, which was a show that took place at the Improv comedy club and showed comedians. And I got really inspired by the comics that weren't that good. And they were on TV. And I'm like, so you can not even be that funny and be on TV. I'm like, if that's the level, I can do at least that. And here I am.

FanSided: Did the accident influence you at all and did it help shape you?

Devine: I was like, no one's going to kick my ass because you can't beat up the crippled kid. You're an absolute monster. You're untouchable, basically. I was untouchable, so I could just let things fly. And they couldn't do anything about it. But, yeah. I mean, for sure. It also gave me time to figure things out. When other kids were just wrapped up in having friends and a social life, I was just at home. I would call into the radio station every day and do different impressions and do different characters on the radio in Omaha when I was a little kid. I became part of the drive time hour. As a kid. And then they brought me in thinking I'm an adult man, and I show up as a crippled child to the radio station. They're like, we can't pay you. You're 12, 13 years old. But they paid me in concert tickets and The Cranberries CDs.

FanSided: Did you have any comedians that you looked up to when you were growing up?

Devine: I mean, yeah. Chris Rock is was probably my favorite. He's just so funny. And then a lot of the movie guys that wrote their own stuff. The Will Ferrells, the Adam Sandlers. I loved Farley. Jim Carrey was a huge one for me. I, would practice just doing his faces in the mirror. Ben Stiller. I was just in my wheelchair as a little boy doing Jim Carrey impressions. So, yeah, a lot of those guys. People that can write and produce and star in their own movies.

* This interview has been edited for length and clarity