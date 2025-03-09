Follow The Righteous Gemstones one last time in final season (Season 4 release schedule)

Who's ready to get back into the shenanigans of the most divine family on television? I sure am! The Righteous Gemstones season 4 is finally almost here after an almost two year wait. Though we're happy the black comedy making its return, it's also bittersweet because this is the final season.

Today marks the beginning of the end, not to sound dramatic. But instead of dwelling on the goodbye, for now at least, let's celebrate what I'm sure is going to be a gloriously hilarious season! So when can you start tuning in?

When to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 4 each week

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 premieres tonight, March 9, 2025, starting at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. One episode will be available on television and streaming, with a weekly release until the grand finale. Mark your calendars for Sunday, May 4. Just like its predecessors, the fourth season is a total of 9 episode. We shared the full episode release schedule and release times below:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1: "Prelude" March 9 Episode 2: "You Hurled Me Into the Very Heart of the Seas" March 16 Episode 3: "To Grieve Like the Rest of Men Who Have No Hope" March 23 Episode 4 March 30 Episode 5 April 6 Episode 6 April 13 Episode 7 April 20 Episode 8 April 27 Episode 9 May 4

Release by time zone

Eastern: 10 p.m. ET

Pacific: 7 p.m. PT

Central: 9 p.m. CT

Mountain: 8 p.m. MT

Courtesy: HBO

What to expect in the final season

The final season of the series is bound to be packed with laughs, heart, and everything else in between. In fact, the episodes were made available early to journalists and you can check out our spoiler-free review, here. It was a super enjoyable season that pays off if you've been a long-time fan.

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 will continue to see the iconic televangelist family who appear to be righteous and charitable, but also for their deviance and greed, per the synopsis. The family's dynamic also makes for some very comedic moments because of their personalities and "constant bickering." Even so, family is the most important thing. And they know that.

That's why in the final season, the description teases that the Gemstones' "codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past." Intriguing, intriguing. I'm so looking forward to everything that's to come!

The show stars creator and writer Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 releases new episodes Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.