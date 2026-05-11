Rooster season 1 episode 10 recap: Growing pains

We’ve finally made it to the end of Rooster season 1, and it’s been nothing short of an interesting time. From mascot chasing to relationship bombs, Steve Carell’s new comedy hasn’t disappointed me in the slightest. As I look back over the season, I’m excited to see where our characters end up ahead of season 2.

Rooster episode 9 uncovered deep, dark secrets in the Russo family that broke mine and Katie’s hearts into pieces. It was soul-crushing to watch Katie’s confidence be built up only to be smashed by the people she loves most. Yet, her disappointment led her to renew her fight for Archie’s love and affection. Honestly, I don’t know how I feel about this turn of events.

On the flipside, Archie plans for his family’s future house, which is none other than Russo’s current house. Russo will be leaving as the fall semester ends, and Archie and Sunny will move into his house. I’m sad to see it change tenants after the lovely scenes with Russo’s family and friends that have happened in that living room, especially the sweet moments between him and Katie on the porch steps. As the season comes to an end, so must some of the things we’ve come to love.

Rooster episode 10 - Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski/HBO

Katie’s final decision

The Russo family meets for an awkward meal. Katie doesn’t waste any time confronting her parents, and her mom sells out her dad about convincing him to pull some strings. Russo tries to apologize and confesses how sorry he felt for himself for years. So he wanted to make sure that never happened to her. She makes him promise not to intervene since this is her life. Elizabeth books out of their family meeting to do a work meeting. Katie wonders how her parents were a good match, and Russo confesses they weren’t. Honestly, I get a kick out of his bluntness about his shortcomings in relationships.

Katie meets up with Zoey and Lily for coffee and chatting. She tells them she can’t come to their trip because she’ll be in London with Archie. She really wants their support, but they try and fail because I agree it is a bad idea for her to get back together with Archie, especially since he is having a kid with Sunny, but oh well.

As if their kiss never happened, Katie abruptly says she can’t be with Archie. I find it hilarious that it's all because he can’t get spinach out of his teeth. I really think she developed an ick from watching his struggle. He tracks her down to an empty lecture hall.

Although she’s thankful he found her, she doesn’t agree they need to talk about the bomb she just dropped. It is so sad that she’s disappointed in herself for taking him back because she’s a rockstar all her own. He has the audacity to throw his problems in her face. The ones he sabotaged on his own merit to be with her somehow end up being her fault? That’s a low blow, Archie! She handles it better than I would have and wishes him the best as she asks for a divorce. I’m so proud of her.

Rooster episode 10 - Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski/HBO

Archie’s downfall

Archie ends his class on an emotional note as he wishes them a good break and hurries out. He is definitely distracted by his personal struggles. His odd mood rolls into his time with Sunny and Mo when he surprisingly apologizes to Mo for not asking about their life sooner. He rushes off to class to end the awkward moment. Mo and Sunny have a heartfelt moment about being separated and not knowing what they will do without each other. Little do they know, Archie ends up in Katie’s presence, asking to kiss her (as if he weren’t just with Sunny).

Archie interrupts Sunny’s happiness and turns their conversation serious. He reveals he still needs to see his marriage to Katie through and apologizes to Sunny. She’s upset and bluntly says that he loves the sound of his voice. She thinks he is choosing the wrong path since they are having a kid together. He says he won’t be at the apartment tomorrow to go to Wisconsin with her, which is his loss. She tells him he’ll regret it as she walks out. Sunny has every right to be disappointed and pissed at him because I know I am.

Being the jerk he is, he tries to get Sunny back. He gets to the apartment just in time but also too late when Mo reveals they got her on an earlier flight. Mo leaves Archie high and dry, and revenge is sweet.

Rooster episode 10 - Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski/HBO

Russo belongs at Ludlow College

Russo ends his final class ever, and I can tell he’s sad to see it end. As the class leaves to go take finals, he reminds Tommy that he needs the final draft of his chapter so he can grade him and complete the class. He promises to turn it in by the end of the day, adding that he passed his other classes. Russo proudly hugs him. I’m so happy for Tommy; he really did it.

As Russo is talking to Dylan about Katie hopefully forgiving him, Tommy drops his revised chapter off. Dylan reminds Russo that he’s wanted by both her and his students. She’s thankful they didn’t sleep together because she likes talking to him and doesn’t ever want to stop. It leads him to give her a copy of his next book with his first female lead. I love that they laugh over his cover being messed up with the female’s head cut off and only her body visible. He finally doesn’t get himself in trouble by not commenting on the female’s body type.

Walt tells Russo it is a bad idea for him to leave Ludlow College, and I couldn’t agree more. I love him being a professor; it fits him so well. Cristle reveals Russo set the bar too high for her, but she was asked out for coffee by someone, and she seems excited.

Archie interrupts their conversation and hopes they can mend some fences. This reveal leaves Russo and Elizabeth talking about Katie going back to Archie, the jerk who cheated and broke her heart. While Russo hates the idea, Elizabeth is all for it as she bluntly reminds Russo that Katie loves having sex with her handsome ex-husband. She steals his phone and tries to talk him out of going against his word.

Rooster episode 10 - Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski/HBO

Russo walks into his living room with wine to find Elizabeth wearing the mascot head. She takes it off just as quickly when she takes a whiff of it. She makes him apologize for falling in love with the college, like she was for years when he would make fun of her. He’s only leaving because he is crapping his daughter’s life, and man, if that isn’t depressing. At least it leads to a life lesson: Katie is going through what Russo did, and who better to understand having a hard time letting go and moving on than him.

Russo and Tommy have a meeting about his paper, and it is the best one. He loves it so much and how well-defined the main characters are. He even says it was the best in class, which, after Tommy struggled for so long, I know that takes the cake. He invites Russo to come by his work and say bye, and my heart breaks a little for these final moments. Russo leaves a bike as a present for Dylan in her yard before heading to Tommy’s work. He promises in his voicemail to come say goodbye in the morning.

He walks into the diner to the best surprise ever led by Tommy. The smile on his face says it all. Not only is Tommy there, but his friends, Dylan, the hockey team, and more. Russo’s thank-you speech really solidified the love everyone has for him and his addition to Ludlow College.

After Russo’s party, Katie tells her dad she left Archie for good this time. She permits him to be happy about her impending divorce, and I can’t help but laugh. They agree that no matter where he ends up, he’ll always ruin her life one way or another because he meddles as any good dad does. But she reminds him not to leave on her account even though he insists he needs to go back to Florida so she can live her life.

Later as he stares at his suitcases, he calls Walt about wanting to come back next semester. Walt knows he’ll make a lot of people happy and do their last hurrah. He reveals that Elizabeth got his job, and he’s okay for the most part as they sign off.

All episodes of Rooster season 1 are available on HBO and HBO Max.