Run Away season 2 isn’t happening—but there’s another Harlan Coben show coming soon

Happy New Year! 2026 has finally arrived, bringing exciting stories and a whole new slate of binge-worthy shows to dive into. One of those shows is Harlan Coben's Run Away. All eight episodes of the mystery thriller series are now available to stream on Netflix, and of course, it didn't take long for fans to start their binge sessions.

As expected from a Coben series, Run Away is a masterfully crafted thriller that grabs your attention from the start. The story revolves around Simon Greene, a desperate father on a search for his missing drug-addicted daughter. Throughout the eight episodes, there are many shocking twists and turns that ultimately build to a tense, gripping conclusion. At the end of the season, viewers are left both satisfied and eager for more.

But here's the unfortunate part. Run Away season 2 isn't happening at Netflix. The mystery thriller is a limited series, and the complete story is told within the first installment. That said, there's no second season to look forward to. However, it's not all bad news. Harlan Coben fans have reason to celebrate, as Netflix already has another one of his suspense-filled adaptations on the way.

Harlan Coben's I Will Find You is set for a 2026 release on Netflix

Britt Lower as Rachel Mills in Episode #102 of I Will Find You | Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

It's really true! While Coben has many more projects in the works at Netflix, I Will Find You is the only one besides Run Away that's been confirmed to be coming out this year. Sadly, there isn't an official release date just yet, but just knowing that it's coming sometime in 2026 is enough to get everyone excited. This means we'll be seeing at least two adaptations this year.

Our guess is that I Will Find You will be released on Netflix sometime in March 2026. Why? Well, we're basing it on how Netflix released the adaptations of Coben's novels last year. Missing You was the first adaptation released in 2025 on Jan. 1. That's just like Run Away, which dropped on Jan. 1, 2026. After Missing You came out, the next adaptation that dropped was Just One Look on March 5, 2025.

Could I Will Find You follow a similar schedule and hit Netflix in early March 2026? It certainly seems possible, given the pattern of previous releases. If that’s the case, fans won’t have to wait long to get their next thriller fix. But again, this is just speculation for now. We'll get back to you with the actual release date once it's announced.

Created by Coben and Robert Hull, I Will Find is an eight-episode series based on Coben's 2023 book of the same name. It stars Sam Worthington as David Burroughs, a man wrongfully serving a life sentence for the alleged murder of his son, who sets out on a dangerous quest for the truth when he learns his son may still be alive.

Joining Worthington in the cast are Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Erin Richards, Logan Browning, Jonathan Tucker, Chi McBride, Madeleine Stowe, and Clancy Brown.

Like Run Away, I Will Find You is a limited series. This means there won't be a second installment in the future. The complete story will be told across these eight episodes, giving viewers a self-contained thriller with a clear beginning, middle, and end. Now that Run Away has come out, we'll likely start hearing more about I Will Find You.

Production wrapped up in August 2025, so the episodes are currently being edited to perfection in post-production. If I Will Find You does end up dropping in March, Netflix should be announcing the release date sometime soon. If not in January, sometime in February. But before that, an official trailer will be released.

That said, it's important that you stay tuned to Show Snob for the latest updates and release news!