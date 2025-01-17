The semester's almost over! When to watch The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 finale

It's almost time for our favorite college girls to sign off for the semester! The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 found the gang back for their sophomore year at Essex College, but major changes were afoot for the girls. Unexpected and bittersweet changes, but changes nonetheless!

Unfortunately, after the first two episodes of the season, Reneé Rapp departed The Sex Lives of College Girls as her fan-favorite character Leighton Murray. Rapp left the hit Max series to focus more on her growing music career, leaving a room open in the gang's suite, which was later filled by newcomer Gracie Lawrence as Kacey. Mia Rodgers also joined the main cast as Taylor.

After a season full of ups and downs (more downs than ups depending on which fan you might ask), The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 will soon be ending with its highly anticipated season finale. When does the final episode of the third season air, and what time can you start watching? Here's what you need to know so you don't miss the big episode!

The Sex Lives of College Girls - Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 finale date and time

After season 3 episode 9 releases on Jan. 16, there's still one more episode left of season 3. We have one more Wednesday night to spend at Essex College this season! The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 episode 10 premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. Below we shared more release times for the season finale based one your time zone in the US:

Season 3 finale release time by time zone

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET

Midwest: 8 p.m. CT

Mountain: 7 p.m. MT

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT

This season, the girls have been attempting to figure out the next steps in their romantic lives as continued struggles in love have brought them closer to who they really are. In episode 8, the girls put their love interests to the test with "the good partner test," which brought Bela, Kimberly, Whitney, and Kacey to some big revelations in their respective relationships.

The penultimate episode of season 3 will setup what's to come in the season finale, which should in turn provide a potential cliffhanger to tease a potential season 4. However, it might have been wise for the series to craft a season finale that could double as a series finale. While the show has continued to place in the top 10 on Max's most popular shows, fan feedback has been mixed.

If you check out any TikTok video reviews of the season, fans have expressed the decline in quality after Leighton's departure from the series. It's true that the dynamics have shifted and Rapp's performance played a large part in the show's energy with the core four characters, but creators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have managed to maintain the essence of the series.

Honestly, it's funnier than ever and the new characters have integrated right into the language of the series. And the three main girls — Bela, Kimberly, and Whitney — have had some of their zaniest adventures and strongest character growth in season 3. I don't know about you, but I can't wait to see what the season finale brings and hope to see the show back for at least on more season!

Watch The Sex Lives of College Girls only on Max.