Mindy Kaling's funniest show is leaving Netflix but her new show deserves your attention

If you're a fan of Mindy Kaling and are a Netflix subscriber, there's a bit of good and bad news for you going into the end of February 2025. No, her modern classic teen comedy Never Have I Ever isn't going anywhere (thankfully), but the star's eponymous sitcom The Mindy Project will be departing Netflix by the end of the month. Grab a bear claw and lie on the floor in distress!

As a comedy series that originally aired on Fox, then moved to Hulu as an original when the streamer saved it from cancellation, and was produced by NBCUniversal, it was surprising when the underrated workplace rom-com landed on Netflix back in January 2023. It was a pleasant surprise nonetheless as lots of new viewers had the chance to discover the series.

Netflix is removing The Mindy Project this month

But The Mindy Project will be removed from Netflix in the United States on Friday, Feb. 28. All six season will leave the streaming platform. Unfortunately, this isn't a Brooklyn Nine-Nine situation where two seasons will be removed while two seasons will be added and four total seasons will remain on Netflix. Nope, all six seasons will say farewell on the last day of February.

Thankfully, The Mindy Project won't be lost in time. You can still find ways to watch the series. The complete series has been released on both DVD and Blu-ray, for those looking to invest in physical media again, but fans can also still stream every episode on Hulu. If you have the Disney+/Hulu bundle, you can't watch the show on Disney+, only on Hulu.

The series centers on a hopelessly romantic gynecologist who has made a lot of the wrong choices when it comes to love... and other situations in her personal life. In the pilot episode, Kaling's Dr. Mindy Lahiri makes a scene at a wedding, drunkenly crashes a bicycle into a backyard swimming pool, and gets arrested. It's a wake up call to get it together, hence the "project" in the title.

The Mindy Project featured an excellent team both behind the scenes and in front of the camera, with an ensemble cast that included Kaling, Chris Messina, Ed Weeks, Ike Barinholtz, Beth Grant, Xosha Roquemore, Adam Pally, Garret Dillahunt, and Fortune Feimster. Don't forget all of the amazing guest stars who played various love interests, foils, and family members!

But as we teased earlier, it's not all bad news for Mindy Kaling fans this month on Netflix. One day before Kaling's funniest show (yes, it's The Mindy Project because it has more Mindy than The Office) leaves Netflix, the multi-hyphenate debuts her newest comedy series. Although she doesn't star in this one, Running Point is the perfect successor to both The Mindy Project and The Office.

Kaling serves as the co-creator, executive producer, and writer on Netflix's new original comedy series Running Point, which stars Kate Hudson as the unsuspecting new president of the most valuable basketball franchise in the league. She's taking over the family business after her brother's shocking scandal, but it won't be easy for Isla to step into his role in heels and prove herself.

Once again, Kaling has assembled an amazing ensemble main and recurring cast that includes Brenda Song, Justin Theroux, Max Greenfield, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Jay Ellis, Scott Evans, Toby Sandeman, and Chet Hanks. This isn't a paper company or a gynecology practice. This workplace is glamorous and high stakes, but surely just as hilarious.

So, while we're losing one of Kaling's greatest works to date, we're gaining what could very well be her next classic series that everyone can't stop talking about. Don't miss the 10-episode first season of Running Point when it premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 27. It's the perfect consolation prize for losing The Mindy Project on your Netflix watch list the very next day.