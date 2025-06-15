Ryan Murphy debuts stunning American Love Story first looks and teases Valentine's release date

Ryan Murphy continues to be a busy man, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have time to promote his newest upcoming show. It’s alla bout American Love Story, which is the first season in this Story franchise. Not only do we get some first-look images, but there’s also a tease of a release date.

As previously mentioned, American Love Story is the latest in Murphy’s Story franchise, which started with American Horror Story. There is still a bit of a horror element to the love story, as it ends in heartbreak, but not due to any sort of cheating scandal or love affair. It’s going to be a heart-warming tale, even if it does end in a bittersweet way.

American Love Story is all about JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

You may have heard of the short-lived love story of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. The two fell in love, but unfortunately, it came to an end when the plane that the two were on crashed. They were both killed in the accident, along with Bessette’s sister-in-law Lauren Bessette.

Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Kelly beat out thousands of actors auditioning for the two lead roles. Murphy has now shared some stills from American Love Story to give us our first look at the happy couple. Most of the stills are in a photography studio, but there’s one at the end of the Instagram post that highlights Kelly as JFK Jr. out on the streets.

American Love Story will premiere close to Valentine’s Day

There’s no more perfect time to debut a show about love than as close to Valentine’s Day as possible. It could end up falling on Valentine’s Day, but that’s not the way Murphy has written his post. He shares that it will debut during Valentine’s Day Week.

The series will air on FX, which is the home of American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and Feud. Murphy does have an overall deal with Disney, and FX is part of that group of networks, and it just makes sense to keep this type of show with the rest in this franchise.

Filming starts this week, which gives the new series plenty of time to get through the production and post-production processes. As it’s an FX show, it’ll be released weekly like all the rest, and it’s sure to be on FX Now the day after. It’ll also probably be on Hulu the following day.

American Love Story will premiere during Valentine’s Week 2026 on FX.