Outlander season 7 part 2 episode guide: When to watch every episode (Including the finale date!)
It's official Outlander fans! There's only one more day - or just a few more hours depending on which area in the U.S. you live and if you stream the show on the Starz app - until the return of our favorite series. Outlander season 7 part 2 is not that far away, and I know all of us absolutely can't wait.
The second half of season 7 returns Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 on Starz. Outlander season 7 episode 9 streams at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app or at 8 p.m. ET that evening on the Starz channel. And that's going to be the release time with every new episode going forward. So keep that in mind. There's a total of 8 episodes in part 2. What about the release days? We've got the Outlander season 7 part 2 episode release schedule below:
- Season 7 episode 9: "Unfinished Business" - Nov. 22
- Season 7 episode 10: "Brotherly Love" - Nov. 29
- Season 7 episode 11: "A Hundredweight of Stones" - Dec. 6
- Season 7 episode 12: "Carnal Knowledge" - Dec. 13
- Season 7 episode 13: "Hello, Goodbye" - Dec. 20
- Season 7 episode 14: "Ye Dinna Get Used To It" - Dec. 27
- Season 7 episode 15: "Written In My Own Hearts Blood" - Jan. 3, 2025
- Season 7 episode 16: "A Hundred Thousand Angels" - Jan. 17, 2025
For those of you who are eagle-eyed, you may have noticed that there's going to be a slightly longer wait between the penultimate episode and the season 7B finale. And you're right! While Outlander will premiere a new episode each week on Fridays when the historical drama returns, Starz is skipping one week. And of course they're going to make us wait a little longer for the finale.
As you can see above. Episode 15 will be released on Jan. 3. Then, the following Friday which is Jan. 10, there will be no new episode. The Outlander season 7 finale is scheduled to come out the following week on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. I mean, it's not that long of a wait. Thankfully we're only taking a week off which is nothing for us who have experienced the harsh Droughtlander. Though I know that the penultimate episode is going to end on such a good cliffhanger and the finale is going to deliver. Gah!
There is so much to come just when the series returns like Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian back at Lallybroch, Jamie having to see and deal with Laoghaire again, Roger and Buck's journey through the Stones and beginning their search for Jemmy, and Brianna worrying back in the present about her husband and son. Man, if that's just one episode, what is the whole season going to entail? I know we're going to need lots of tissues!
Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 on Starz. New episodes are released weekly, with the finale scheduled for Jan. 17, 2025. Plus, be sure to check our Outlander page for lots of interviews with the cast and EPs as they tease what's to come!