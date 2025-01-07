4 things to know about The Couple Next Door before it premieres on Starz

Droughtlander is almost upon us Outlander fans, but don't worry! There's a new show coming to Starz starring Sam Heughan that will help tide us over for a little bit as we wait for our favorite show to return. We love supporting the actors in their other ventures, and this time is no different. The Couple Next Door makes its debut in the U.S. this week. So here's 4 things you need to know about the show before it's on.

Episodes will be released weekly

The Couple Next Door premieres Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 on Starz. Even though the season is only six episodes long, there will only be one episode released each week. You can either start streaming at 12 a.m. ET Fridays through the Starz app, or tune in later in the evening at 9 p.m. ET on the Starz channel. We shared the episode release schedule and titles below:

Episode 1, "Welcome to Suburbia" - Jan. 17

Episode 2, "Tangled Temptations" - Jan. 24

Episode 3, "Blurred Boundaries" - Jan. 31

Episode 4 - "The Miracle" - Feb. 7

Episode 5, "The Ultimatum" - Feb. 14

Episode 6 - "Crimes of Passion" - Feb. 21

Courtesy: Starz

Outlander's Sam Heughan leads the cast

The timing of the show's release on Jan. 17 is probably no coincidence and a very smart move on Starz's end as that's when the highly-anticipated Outlander season 7 finale comes out. Us fans are going to need something to watch when the show goes on a break before season 8 (final season) arrives.

The historical drama of course stars Sam Heughan as the iconic Jamie Fraser. And he is one of the leads in the psychological thriller as well. Here's the full list of main cast members:

Sam Heughan as Danny, a traffic cop

Jessica De Gouw as Becka, a fitness influencer and Danny's wife

Alfred Enouch as Pete, a journalist

Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie, a teacher and Pete's partner

Hugh Dennis as Alan, a creepy neighbor

Courtesy: Starz

The couples' entanglement changes "their lives forever"

As mentioned above, The Couple Next Door is a psychological thriller that involves the two couples: Danny and Becka, and Pete and Evie. It's the second couple who are new to the "curtain-twitching, claustrophobic world of upmarket suburbia," when they move in and "quickly develop an intense friendship with their neighbors," per the synopsis.

It's clear things to indeed get complicated, especially as seen in the trailer and images, Danny is very much not get all cozy and kissy with his wife. That's Evie with him! Though it may not be just these two who get in on all the fun. Mixed in with all this, there's also a weird and creepy neighbor, Alan, who watches Becka's every move. Check out the trailer below:

The show is returning with season 2, but not the same cast

The first season of the series is co-produced by the UK's Channel 4 and Starz. So actually, these six episodes have already aired for those of you across the pond. Starz is bringing it to us U.S. viewers now. The British network has renewed The Couple Next Door for season 2, however we won't be seeing the same cast.

Per a press release, the new cast members are Sam Palladio, Annabel Scholey, Aggy K. Adams, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The one returning cast member is Hugh Dennis, who plays Alan. The second season is currently filming, and it's not known whether Starz is co-producing this season as well. For more information about the characters and seaosn 2's story, you can check out the press release.

The Couple Next Door premieres Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 on Starz.