School Spirits cast reveals what they'd like to see next for their characters in season 3

The hit supernatural teen drama School Spirits was announced to be coming back with a third installment back in March. Set to premiere on Paramount+ in 2026, fans are excited to see what’s in store for their favorite characters next. While plot details remain under wraps, the cast has shared their hopes and ideas for what they would like to see happen in season 3, offering a glimpse into potential storylines and character arcs.

Before the season 3 renewal, The Direct had the opportunity to chat with several cast members from School Spirits, who shared their exciting and creative ideas about where they’d like to see the story and their characters head next. The outlet spoke with actors Kristian Ventura (Simon), Spencer MacPherson (Xavier), Kiara Pichardo (Nicole), and Rainbow Wedell (Claire).

The School Spirits cast wants to see more body-swapping in season 3

Pichardo told The Direct that she'd like to see more unexpected plot twists in the third season of the show, similar to the surprising twist where Mr. Martin switched bodies with Mr. Anderson. She expressed how no one could've anticipated that specific storyline, and even stated that she wonders if more unexpected switches like that could happen in season 3. She speculated whether characters, like her character, might end up switching with others, such as her with Rhonda or Xavier switching with Charley.

MacPherson even backed her up by saying that it would be a fun and intriguing idea for an episode where the characters could swap bodies with each other. He also suggested a potential darker ending for the show, where one character might take over another character's body and refuse to return it. In my opinion, that would be a bold move but could make for a thrilling and unforgettable conclusion to the series. While nothing has been confirmed, I personally don't think we've seen the end of the body-swapping concept just yet. With the show's penchant for unexpected twists, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to expect more body-swap scenarios in future episodes.

Maybe a change of setting in School Spirits season 3

In the interview, Ventura asked his co-stars whether they believe School Spirits season 3 will include a graduation scene. While he acknowledged that such a moment would be bittersweet, he feels it could serve as a meaningful and fitting conclusion to the characters' arcs, with each of them heading in different directions after high school. However, The Direct suggested that a graduation scene would basically mark the end of the series, making it less likely to happen in season 3.

Pichardo then suggests that the characters graduating from Split River High don't have to mark the end of the teen drama. Instead, we could see them transition to a university setting, where they might encounter a fresh group of ghosts, allowing the story to continue in a new environment. As a huge fan of the show, I think this idea opens up some exciting possibilities for the series. Who knows? A new group of ghosts could bring an entirely different dynamic to the story.

Ventura also mentions that he wants to see more personal, quieter moments in the show where the characters just deal with everyday things, like riding a bike or having emotional moments. He thinks this would help the audience connect more with the characters, showing that they are still young people going through struggles. He believes these moments would make the characters feel more real and relatable.

A School Spirits cast member wants to see their character die

No, you didn't read that wrong. When asked what she wants to see happen to her character, Wedell stated that she wants to see Claire die. She even doubles down and says that she wants her to die a "really dramatic" death. Ventura humorously adds that it would be hilarious if Claire met her end while wearing her cheerleading uniform as Wedell hates wearing it. MacPherson then jokes that all their characters should die at school and form a new study group in the afterlife. Whichever way School Spirits season 3 ends up going, I'm sure it'll be another entertaining season!

