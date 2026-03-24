School Spirits gets fast-tracked season 4 renewal at Paramount+

Spoilers are ahead from School Spirits season 3!

Fans of School Spirits can officially celebrate because there’s more story to tell. Paramount+ has renewed the hit supernatural teen drama for a fourth season, ensuring that the fallout from its jaw-dropping season 3 finale won’t go unresolved! This renewal comes pretty early, given that the season 3 finale just dropped on March 4.

However, it's worth mentioning that the third installment has a perfect Tomatometer score and 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. With that kind of momentum behind it, it’s no surprise Paramount+ moved quickly to secure another season.

What could School Spirits season 4 be about?

The season 4 renewal comes on the heels of one of the show’s most intense seasons yet. Season 3 pushed the story into darker, more dangerous territory, culminating in a finale that left its central characters and viewers reeling.

L-R: Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, and Miles Elliot as Yuri in School Spirits season 3 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

While Maddie and her friends managed to save Split River High from being demolished, the victory was far from complete. In the final scene of the season 3 finale, the sinister spirit Alfred Van Heidt enacted a chilling act of revenge by possessing Maddie’s mother, Sandra.

Alfred was mad that his plan to burn down Split River High didn't work. He had previously told Maddie in the school's hallways that he wasn't going to stop switching bodies until he wanted to. That's why it didn't come as a surprise when he followed through on that threat in the most personal way possible by targeting someone Maddie loves.

Sandra, no longer fully herself, appeared menacing in the last scene of the season 3 finale. However, the season ends with Maddie having no clue what's really going on. While no plot details have been revealed for School Spirits season 4, we'll most likely see Maddie grapple with the terrifying reality that her fight is far from over. Alfred in Sandra's body sets up an entirely new threat heading into season 4.

We also can't forget about the mysterious forest that spirits are transported to when they cross over in the series. Instead of being a place of peace, Maddie and the others quickly learn that it's something far more unsettling. Since Wally, Janet, Maddie's dad, and Dawn are all trapped there, we'll probably see Maddie do everything in her power to bring them back in the fourth season.

Last but not least, Yuri and the rest of the spirits at Split River High discovered at the end of the third season that they can now leave the school. How? Well, it appears they brought down the boundary when the fire happened. School Spirits season 4 will likely touch more on what this newfound freedom really means, including the possibilities it opens up and the dangers that come with it as the spirits venture beyond the only place they’ve ever known.

An official cast list for the fourth season was not revealed. However, most of the main cast are expected to return. That includes Peyton List, Kristian Ventura, Milo Manheim, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman, Miles Elliot, Jess Gabor, and Ci Hang Ma. Maria Dizzia is also likely to reprise her role as Sandra in season 4.

As more information comes out about School Spirits season 4, you'll be the first to know. So, stay tuned to Show Snob!