School Spirits season 3 finale recap and ending explained: Alfred moves to a new body

MAJOR spoilers are ahead from the School Spirits season 3 finale!

Wow! After seven thrilling episodes, we've finally reached the School Spirits season 3 finale. So much has gone down in this installment. It's mainly focused on Maddie and her spirit and living friends as they try to rescue Simon while also uncovering the mystery of why the spirits are trapped at Split River High in the first place.

At the end of the penultimate episode, Wally chose to cross over in hopes of finding Simon. Meanwhile, Maddie stepped through the door in her vision, also determined to reunite with him. However, where she ended up was a forest.

Two other major developments were Kyle returning to his own body and Maddie finally revealing the full truth about everything that’s been happening to her to her mom, including the whole body-swapping situation. Now, let's see how School Spirits season 3 comes to a close with its eighth and final episode!

Michael Adamthwaite as Van Heidt in School Spirits season 3 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

School Spirits season 3 reveals where spirits go when they cross over

The School Spirits season 3 finale picks up where the seventh episode left off. Maddie walks through the door in her vision and ventures through the forest. While this is happening in her vision, her physical body is shown walking down a street in the real world. She's in a trance again. An incoming car swerves out of the way and comes to a stop. Maddie then gets in their car. Who could this mysterious driver be? We find out later in the episode that it's Livia. She calls Nicole, and Nicole tells her to just drop Maddie off at the hospital. Xavier heads there.

Once the opening credits wrap up, the episode cuts to Split River High. The school is preparing for a town hall meeting that will be held in the library later. The spirits hang around the library, discussing the meeting and Wally crossing over. The meeting will entail different community concerns, including the demolition of Split River High.

The episode then cuts to Principal Hartman's office. Claire, Xavier, and Nicole coach Principal Hartman on what to say to hopefully get Dr. Hunter-Price's confession on her dirty dealings with Claire's stepdad (Jeff). But Principal Hartman is panicking. Remember, Claire and Nicole found paperwork between Dr. Hunter-Price and Jeff regarding Split River High's demolition.

Basically, the paperwork states that if Dr. Hunter-Price hands over the official demolition contract to Jeff, she would receive a huge finder’s fee. Since this is illegal, getting her to admit it on the record could blow the whole scheme wide open. We're then taken back to the forest. Suddenly, Dawn tackles Maddie. Ah! So, this is where the spirits go when they cross over. Why a forest, though?

Dawn is unable to provide much information on that matter, but she is able to share with Maddie that Janet is somewhere around the forest as well. Maddie asks about Wally and Simon, but Dawn tells her she hasn't seen them. They then venture into the forest in search of Wally. Meanwhile, Wally is shown walking around the forest looking for Simon. Turns out Simon is in the forest as well, just aimlessly walking around. His eyes have somehow turned grey. That's strange! Janet runs into him in the forest, but Simon doesn't know who she is. He then runs away, and Janet chases after him.

Back in the real world, Xavier takes trance-like Maddie to her dad. He explains to Dave about the visions Maddie has been having. Dave then tells Xavier they need to keep Maddie moving because there's a chance a spirit could hop into her body, given her vulnerable state. Back at Split River High, Principal Hartman tries to speak with Dr. Hunter-Price, but she pushes him out of the way and heads to the library for the meeting. Looks like Claire and Nicole will have to come up with another plan. What's the plan they come up with? Well, they're just going to share the paperwork with everyone at the meeting. It's a risky plan, but they have no alternative if they want to save Split River High from demolition.

Alfred takes over Dr. Hunter-Price’s body

Back in the forest, Wally comes across a mirror and he's suddenly thrust into an old memory from when he was a student at Split River High. While it's a happy memory, he can't stay because he won't be able to come back. We learn this from Dawn after she and Maddie find Wally in the forest and successfully wake him up from his memory. Besides looking into mirrors in the forest, Dawn also warns them not to cross the river. Why? That's a good question that Dawn doesn't provide an answer to. After a heartfelt reunion, Maddie and Wally follow Dawn deeper into the forest.

Elsewhere in the forest, Janet catches up to Simon. During this scene, we learn that Simon doesn't even know who he is. Okay, what's really going on? Something spooky must have happened after he was brought to the forest. Back in the real world, the meeting at Split River High finally starts. Dr. Hunter-Price wants to get to the school demolition proposal right away, but her request is denied after Claire stands up and says the public has the right to speak before voting actually happens.

Claire and Nicole then go to the front of the library and reveal the paperwork to the public. They claim that Dr. Hunter-Price has an alternative motive for wanting Split River High demolished, namely her own personal gain. Everyone gasps in shock as Claire and Nicole look to where Dr. Hunter-Price should be in the room. However, she's nowhere to be found. The episode then cuts to Charley and Yuri having a heart-to-heart conversation in the boiler room. Suddenly, Charley starts smelling gas. Huh?

They make their way back to the school hallways and run into an angry Dr. Hunter-Price. She yells for them to watch where they're going. What?! She can see them! Dr. Hunter-Price turns around and looks at Charley and Yuri with a sinister grin. The episode then zooms in on the ring on her finger. Oh no! Alfred Van Heidt has taken over Dr. Hunter-Price's body.

Charley and Yuri meet with the other spirits and inform them. They then look over the school's security footage and see Dr. Hunter-Price/Alfred setting a fire in the cafeteria. Not only is he trying to burn the school down, but he is also trying to kill everyone in it. The group's next plan of action is to warn everyone in the library. How will they do that if they're spirits?

Mr. Martin remembers that if they take the pool in the church scar, then they'll pop up in the library. For a couple of seconds, living people will be able to see them. That's when they'll quickly warn everyone. While Mr. Martin, Rhonda, and Quinn head to the church scar, Charley and Yuri stay back to try to put out the fire and stop Dr. Hunter-Price/Alfred.

Elsewhere at the hospital, Sandra arrives after speaking with Nicole earlier on the phone. Nicole had shared with her about Maddie's visions and where Maddie is currently. After finding Xavier and trance-like Maddie in the hospital, Sandra learns from Xavier that Maddie might have gone through the door in her vision. Dave then decides to go look for her. Back in the forest, Maddie, Wally, and Dawn finally find Janet and Simon. Janet stands near the river, while Simon actually stands in the water. He stares off into the distance at his... mom?

Janet tells Maddie that Simon doesn't know who he is. Maddie then approaches Simon and brings him back to land. She tries to get him to remember, but they're suddenly pulled into an old memory after staring at their reflection in a puddle. At first, Maddie doesn't know what's going on. It's not until she hears her mom's and Wally's voices yelling for her to come back that she realizes they're in a memory.

Maddie then grabs Simon's hand and together they crash into the TV screen, bringing them back to the forest. While Wally, Janet, and Dawn stand around, Maddie tries to get Simon to remember who he is. Her plan eventually works, and Simon returns to his normal self.

New details are revealed about Ralph

The episode then cuts to Split River High. Charley and Yuri work to put out the fire in the cafeteria, but nothing is working because the water they're throwing isn't real water. Remember, they're spirits. Yuri then suggests the "reset rule." Basically, he and Charley will bring the water buckets through a scar. Once they exit back into the school, the water buckets shouldn't reset. Charley and Yuri should then be able to throw water onto the fire in the cafeteria and finally put it out. That's their plan.

Meanwhile, in the church scar, Mr. Martin, Rhonda, and Quinn talk with Ralph. They need to find a way into the Split River High library to warn the townspeople of the fire. Mr. Martin asks Ralph for his help, and Ralph points to the now-filled-with-water pool. The pool wasn't filled when they first came into the scar. Mr. Martin and the others then realize that it was Ralph all along. Ralph is the person who sent Mr. Martin outside in front of the bus in 2004. He's also the same person who has been sending the spirits to the library through the pool.

He's been helping them all along. Suddenly, the pastor appears and Ralph runs over to him. Mr. Martin feels bad that his friend had to die and is now stuck in the church scar, but Quinn tells him that Ralph had the pastor with him. Mr. Martin, Rhonda, and Quinn then head to the pool, but Mr. Martin turns back when the pastor is hurt by the crumbling building. He wants to be there for Ralph.

The episode then cuts to the real world in the Split River High library. Suddenly, Rhonda and Quinn appear before everyone and warn them about the fire. People immediately rush to the exit door, but find it's locked. Back in the forest, Maddie and the others try to find a way out. They come across the river and see the pastor with the kids. The pastor crossed over! Maddie then hears her dad calling her name. They share a heartfelt moment before Dave leads Maddie and the others to a door.

Dave then tells Maddie to hurry up and go through the door to return to the real world, and she grabs Simon's hand before rushing through. Maddie yells for the others to come, but the door slams before they can follow. Maddie then wakes up in her body in the hospital, and Sandra hugs her. However, where is Simon? Xavier receives a phone call from Nicole that Split River High is on fire. He and Maddie then head there.

Alfred takes over Sandra’s body

Back at Split River High, Charley and Yuri still struggle to put out the fire even after going through a scar with the water buckets. Meanwhile, Maddie and Xavier run into Dr. Hunter-Price/Alfred in the school hallways. Dr. Hunter-Price/Alfred tells them that he'll continue swapping bodies until he decides to stop. He also gloats about the school being on fire before warning Maddie and Xavier not to get in his way. Suddenly, Simon appears and knocks Dr. Hunter-Price/Alfred over the head with a fire extinguisher.

He and Maddie then hug as firefighters run into the school. Xavier directs them to the fire, while an outline of Alfred is also shown nearby. He left Dr. Hunter-Price's body! What could Alfred be up to next? The episode then cuts to outside of Split River High. As the firefighters continue to evacuate everyone from the building, Maddie chats with her living and spirit friends.

She tells Rhonda, Quinn, Yuri, and Charley that she knows where Wally and the other spirits are now that they crossed over. She also tells them that she won't be at school for a few days before heading back to her living friends. While chatting about what they're about to do next, Yuri tells the other spirits that he's about to go to the greenhouse to smoke. Charley suggests taking the shortcut to get there. Basically, he's suggesting that Yuri try to leave the school because then it'll just take him back to where he died. That's the greenhouse.

But here's the strange part. When Yuri crosses the street, nothing happens. He stays where he is, meaning they somehow lowered the boundary when the fire happened. Could this mean that the spirits can now venture out further than the school? The episode then cuts to three days later. Maddie and Simon have a fun day at the movie theater. Later that night, Maddie returns home and Sandra greets her.

She then heads to her room. What we see next is Sandra standing by the window. She takes off a ring before the camera pans to show her reflection in the window. It's Alfred! He's taken over Sandra's body. The season 3 finale then cuts to the credits. Dun dun duuun!

While the third season wraps up with Simon finally being back in the real world, Alfred still remains at large. This easily sets up a potential School Spirits season 4. That said, people really need to tune in and watch School Spirits season 3 in its entirety. This will better the chances of Paramount+ renewing the beloved supernatural teen series for a fourth installment.

Don't worry, we'll keep you constantly updated on the show's renewal status. So, stay tuned to Show Snob!

All eight episodes of School Spirits season 3 are streaming on Paramount+.