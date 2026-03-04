School Spirits season 4 isn’t confirmed yet, but the season 3 finale hints at more

What a ride School Spirits season 3 turned out to be! Now that the finale is streaming on Paramount+, fans are still trying to process everything that went down. While the final episode offered some clean resolutions, it also raised new questions and left several arcs open-ended. Naturally, that has everyone asking the same thing. Will there be a School Spirits season 4?

At this time, Paramount+ hasn’t made any official announcement about a fourth season. But that’s not unusual. Renewal decisions rarely come immediately after a finale airs. The platform typically waits to evaluate streaming numbers, social media buzz, and overall audience response before moving forward. In other words, silence right now doesn’t mean cancellation. It just means the show’s future is still being weighed behind the scenes.

If season 3 performs well enough, there’s a strong chance we could see School Spirits season 4 become a reality. And based on how this latest installment ended, the story certainly feels far from finished. Perhaps we might see a potential season 4 renewal in a week or two. When the second season ended its run on March 6, 2025, it took only 13 days for Paramount+ to officially announce a third season. Who knows! If season 3 delivers similar buzz and engagement, a fourth season renewal could be just around the corner.

Major spoilers are ahead from the School Spirits season 3 finale!

L-R: Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, and Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda in School Spirits season 3 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

The third season mainly centered on Maddie and her group of living and spirit friends as they worked together to save Simon from the spirit world. Along the way, we learned more about why the spirits were stuck at Split River High in the first place. This came with the introduction of a greedy and sinister man named Alfred Van Heidt. He was season 3's main villain, and he does his fair share of body-swapping as a spirit. At the end of the third season, he ends up in Sandra's body. That's the last scene of School Spirits season 3.

Obviously, this cliffhanger sets the stage for more drama. After finally bringing Simon back to the real world and coming clean to her mom about everything, Maddie thought she could finally catch a break. But with Alfred now inhabiting Sandra’s body, it’s clear her challenges are far from over. If there were to be a School Spirits season 4, Alfred would likely continue being the big bad. But what will be his next move? He tried burning Split River High to the ground, but that was a complete failure on his end.

Now, with his plans thwarted and his schemes growing more desperate, Maddie and her friends will have to stay one step ahead if they hope to protect both the living and spirit worlds from his next sinister move. Another loose end left in the season 3 finale involved the boundary at Split River High dropping. Yuri was able to leave the school grounds when usually the spirits would be yanked back to the property.

This is great news for the spirits, but what does this all really mean? Will all living people be able to see them now? Then, there's the forest that spirits arrive at when they cross over. Crossing over was supposed to be this joyous occasion, but we learn in the season 3 finale that the forest isn't as safe as it seems. Wally, Janet, Dawn, and Dave appear to all be stuck there, but perhaps their situation isn’t permanent. We need to know more about this mysterious forest!

Overall, there's much more to be explored in the popular supernatural teen drama if Paramount+ decides to go through with a School Spirits season 4. We just need that official renewal. Don't worry. We'll be keeping a close eye on any news, updates, and announcements. That said, stay tuned to Show Snob!

All eight episodes of School Spirits season 3 are streaming on Paramount+ right now.