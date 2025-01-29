School Spirits season 2 release date, time, preview, and what to expect

The wait has been long, but it’s finally happening! School Spirits season 2 is set to premiere on Paramount+ very soon, and we're overflowing with excitement, not knowing whether to jump for joy or scream from the rooftops!

While Paramount+ might not have many original teen dramas, School Spirits has quickly become a fan-favorite, combining mystery, supernatural elements, and the perfect mix of suspense and emotional depth. Some might even consider it to be underrated, but we're positive that's about to change with its upcoming second season.

Like season 1, School Spirits season 2 is made up of eight episodes. This means fans can look forward to another compact yet thrilling season that’s sure to keep them hooked. Although runtimes haven't been announced, each episode is expected to run between 40 and 50 minutes long. Some episodes might run over the 50-minute mark, but most are expected to stay within that 40 to 50-minute window.

These days, many streaming platforms have adopted the trend of splitting a show's season into multiple parts. Luckily, we don't have to worry about this for School Spirits season 2. However, this season will follow a release schedule similar to last season.

School Spirits season 2 release schedule

The first three episodes of the supernatural teen drama's first season dropped on Paramount+ on March 9, 2023. Following the premiere, a new episode was released on the streaming platform every Thursday until its season finale on April 12, 2023. Technically, the season 1 finale should have been released on April 13, but Paramount+ decided to drop the episode a day early for U.S. viewers.

For School Spirits season 2, you can expect a similar release pattern. The first three episodes of season 2 are scheduled to drop on Paramount+ on Jan. 30, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. After the premiere, a new episode will be released every Thursday at the same time until the season 2 finale, which is expected to be released on March 6.

So, here's what the School Spirits season 2 release schedule is looking like at the moment:

Episodes 1-3: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 (confirmed)

Episode 4: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 (expected)

Episode 5: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 (expected)

Episode 6: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 (expected)

Episode 7: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 (expected)

Episode 8: Thursday, March 6, 2025 (expected)

There's a possibility that the season 2 finale could be released a day early, like what happened with the season 1 finale, but there's no official confirmation on whether this will happen.

L-R: Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, and Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda in School Spirits, episode 2, season 2 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

What is School Spirits season 2 about?

School Spirits season 1 ended on a shocking cliffhanger with Maddie discovering that she's still alive but trapped in the afterlife because a vengeful spirit named Janet has possessed her physical body. In School Spirits season 2, Maddie is determined to reclaim her body, but first, she has to convince Simon, her sole link to the living world, to assist her.

The two ended season 1 on rocky terms. After seeing video footage of Maddie running over Xavier with a car, Simon begins to doubt that the Maddie he's been talking to at school is real. He starts to believe that the true Maddie has run away and left him behind. However, viewers know that the Maddie who ran over Xavier is actually Janet.

In addition to Simon, Maddie will need all the help she can get if she stands any chance of reclaiming her body and escaping the afterlife. That means enlisting the help of the teen ghost gang at Split River High School, such as Rhonda, Wally, Charley, and possibly even more spirits. Maybe she'll even get help from some of her other friends in the living world, like Xavier, Nicole, and Claire.

Peyton List reprises her role as Maddie. Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Milo Manheim, Maria Dizzia, Patrick Gilmore, Ian Tracey, and Josh Zuckerman also return this season. Jess Gabor, Zack Calderon, Miles Elliot, and Cihang Ma are new cast additions.

Don't miss the first three episodes of School Spirits season 2, coming to Paramount+ on Jan. 30!