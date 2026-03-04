School Spirits season 3 finale honors Rick Trinrud with dedication in credits

After eight amazing episodes, School Spirits season 3 has finally reached its end on Paramount+. For those who have been following our recaps and have been a part of the journey, the finale was nothing short of emotional and thrilling.

With how things wrapped up, a School Spirits season 4 could definitely happen. Although Paramount+ hasn't said anything yet about a renewal, the season 3 finale’s mix of resolved storylines and lingering mysteries leaves the door wide open for more supernatural drama. However, we'll just have to wait and see what the streaming giant decides.

For those who have already watched the entire third season, you might've noticed in the finale episode a particularly touching moment during the credits. Right before the credits scene starts listing the usual cast and crew, the show pauses to honor Rick Trinrud with a heartfelt dedication.

The dedication reads, "In Loving Memory of Rick Trinud." If you've been watching School Spirits since the very beginning, the last name likely caught your attention right away. The series creators, Megan and Nate Trinud, share the same last name. For those who are unaware, Megan and Nate are real-life siblings. No, Rick wasn't part of the cast or crew. Instead, he was simply Megan and Nate's father.

The tribute was a deeply personal nod from the siblings behind the hit paranormal drama, honoring the man who clearly meant the world to them. In fact, Nate previously shared an emotional tribute about their father’s passing on Instagram on Aug. 13, 2025. In the post, he shared that Rick passed away on Aug. 9 after a "series of escalating health complications."

Nate then went on to describe his late father as “whip-smart and practical, with a kind heart and a poet’s soul,” and noted that he was unquestionably the most devoted supporter he and Megan could have asked for. But the part that’ll really hit you in the feels is when Nate mentions how much he sees his father in himself. He wrote that people had always told him he looked and sounded just like his dad. This is something he brushed off as a teenager, but now cherishes as one of the most meaningful gifts life has given him.

He then goes on to explain that when he laughs, speaks, or even pauses to think, he feels his father’s presence. Every time he catches his reflection, he sees his dad looking back at him. It’s a beautiful and heartbreaking sentiment, one that makes the “In Loving Memory” card in the School Spirits season 3 finale feel even more profound.

Megan, on the other hand, did not share a lengthy public statement at the time, but the dedication in season 3 speaks volumes on its own. Sometimes, a simple title card says more than paragraphs ever could. While fans are still processing the finale’s twists and speculating about a potential School Spirits season 4, the quiet dedication stands as one of the episode’s most powerful moments.

Our thoughts are with Megan, Nate, and their loved ones at this time.