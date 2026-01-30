School Spirits stars bring joyous and informative answers about season 3

School Spirits season 3 picks right up where season 2 ended. But, if you’ve been watching the show, all that means is that you’ll have more questions about the future of the characters of the show. Luckily, cast members Rainbow Wedell (Claire), Spencer Macpherson (Xavier), and Kiara Pichardo (Nicole) were gracious enough to talk about some of the things fans may want to know.

I opened up the questions asking what’s something they’re excited for fans to see. Spencer Macpherson started with something vague.

“In episode 4, there’s a particular soundbyte, shall we say, that will be incredibly annoying, or surprisingly funny. So I’m excited for people to see that," Macpherson said.

During the answer, Spencer Macpherson looked at his castmates for confirmation, as if to make sure he didn't give anything away. However, Kiara Pichardo asks, “Are you talking about the call?” Spencer said yes.

One of the themes of this interview was the growth of each of the characters. From what was discussed, the biggest may come from Claire. Rainbow Wedell elaborated on that, saying that Clair changes a lot.

“She (Claire) becomes a little bit softer and more playful," Wedell said. "She’s less rigid. She takes out her twists, her braids. It was really exciting to show a different side of her. To see her step away from the box her parents tried to put her in.”

Claire’s growth has been one of the biggest trends in the last couple of seasons. The slow process of leaving her old friends and life behind and embracing who she wanted to be had to continue. And hearing that she takes out her braids is a big deal. It's the physical representation of Claire being a different person than when School Spirits began.

Kiara Pichardo says that her character, Nicole, will be getting her own voice and that she will be more confident and bolder.

“I’m excited for everyone to see Nicole getting her own voice, her own identity. And, thanks to Claire, a really different wardrobe and undercover missions," Pichardo said.

Nicole has had a rough time. Her best friend (Maddie) disappeared, she thought Xavier was catfishing her, and then she learns that Maddie is a ghost and someone else is controlling that body. After all of that, hearing that she will become bolder makes sense. With everything she’s gone through, the next step for her should be to spread her wings.

Lastly, I asked what episode they wanted fans to see. Claire. Rainbow was the first to respond. “I love episode 4. I can’t say anything about it.”

Then, something funny happens that each of the cast members laughed at because it was unavoidable. Neither Spencer Macpherson nor Kiara Pichardo could remember if the episode they wanted people to see was 6 or 7. Which led to them saying, “six/seven,” laughing, and then apologizing for making the joke. It was a fun moment for me that showed how much they enjoy each other, and talking about School Spirits.

School Spirits season 3 has premiered on Paramount+.