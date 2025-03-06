School Spirits season 3 isn’t in the works yet, but the season 2 finale hints at more

Oh boy! What an incredible season of School Spirits. The season 2 finale has just arrived on Paramount+, and there’s so much packed into the episode that by the time it wraps up, you’re left with a whirlwind of emotions and questions. The episode doesn’t tie everything up neatly, leaving some storylines unresolved. Does this mean a School Spirits season 3 is on the way?

As of March 6, a third season of School Spirits has not yet been confirmed by Paramount+. Should this come as a surprise? Not really. The second season has only just wrapped up, and streaming services typically take their time before deciding on renewals. Take the first season, for example. The first season ended its run on Paramount+ in April 2023. A season 2 renewal wasn't announced until two months later in June. We could possibly see this happen again, but it all depends on how the second season performs in terms of viewership, fan engagement, and critical reception.

If the response is strong enough, we could hear of a season 3 renewal announcement soon. But for now, it’s all about waiting to see how things unfold. The good news is that the season 2 finale left plenty of room for more story to be explored.

We're about to enter spoiler territory concerning School Spirits season 2!

School Spirits season 2 mainly focused on Maddie trying to lure Janet back to Split River High so that they could switch bodies back. However, that journey wasn’t easy. First, she had to track Janet down, which proved to be quite a challenge. On top of that, there was the ongoing issue of Mr. Martin, who also spent the season trying to find Janet for his own mysterious agenda. Thankfully, Maddie had the help of both her spirit and living friends. By the end of the season, she successfully reclaimed her body. But just when it seemed like everything was settled, the shocking final scene reveals that Simon has somehow ended up trapped in Mr. Martin’s scar. How could this be?

This is a great question since we've never seen a living person enter a scar on the show. Maddie doesn't count, as she was a mix of spirit and living. So, could this mean Simon is a spirit now? But how could this be? We didn't see him die at the school, nor did we see him swap bodies with a spirit. Initially, it seemed like Mr. Martin might have taken over his body, but Mr. Martin appears just as shocked as Simon to find him inside the scar.

However, Mr. Martin did tell Maddie and the others that there’s more to Split River High than they realize. Maybe Simon is still alive, and now they've just learned that there's a way for living people to enter a scar as well. Perhaps it's not just spirits anymore. Something strange happened at Split River High the night before, which could be the key to understanding how Simon ended up inside the scar.

The night before, the whole school was glowing red. In this series, a red light usually signals a spirit’s scar, appearing only when a spirit is nearby and has its key in its possession. Simon didn't think Maddie had left from Mr. Martin's scar, so he rushed back to the school to look for her. When he reached the fallout shelter, it was glowing red, but we didn’t see him try to go inside. However, it seems he did eventually attempt to enter Mr. Martin’s scar, and it worked. When Janet enters the scar, she finds Simon and Mr. Martin standing close to each other. That’s how the second season concludes.

If the show's creators intended to wrap up the series with season 2, they would have ended it at Maddie reclaiming her body. However, they deliberately left viewers with the major cliffhanger of Simon in Mr. Martin's scar. Additionally, there's the unresolved mystery of how Xavier can still see spirits despite being alive. In the final moments of season 2, he encounters Maddie's deceased father again while visiting her in the hospital. Could this mean he’s still stuck in limbo?

What about Wally? The last time we see him in the season 2 finale, he's walking towards the exit in his scar. If he goes through the door, he will officially cross over. But did he actually go through with it? Then there's Janet, who decided to stay behind instead of moving on. She still has unfinished business, wanting to uncover more about the school and what Mr. Martin truly meant when he claimed he was protecting them from its hidden dangers. It's obvious that the writers ended the season like this for a reason. They're hoping for a School Spirits season 3 to continue the story, but whether or not that happens will ultimately depend on the show's reception and viewership numbers for its second season.

This just can't be the end of this amazing supernatural teen drama. If you want to see School Spirits return with a new season, make sure to spread the word about season 2 and encourage others to watch. Every viewer counts in increasing its chances of renewal!

All eight episodes of School Spirits season 2 are streaming on Paramount+.