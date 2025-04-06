Selena Gomez just leaked a major Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast addition

Only Murders in the Building season 5 is officially in production, and the cast is hard at work on what is sure to be an amazing new season. As in past seasons, the new season will bring back returning favorites while also introducing a slew of new faces set to be played by some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

It’s already been confirmed that season 5 will see the likes of Téa Leoni, Renée Zellwegger, Keegan-Michael Key, and Christoph Waltz, and it seems, thanks to a new Instagram post from star Selena Gomez, we can add yet another name to the growing list of season 5 additions.

In an April 5 Instagram post, Gomez shared a series of photos attached to a “few memories.” Included in the photos was a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Only Murders in the Building featuring Gomez and her returning co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, which not only offered up our first look at Zellwegger and Waltz’s characters but also confirmed the addition of Logan Lerman to the season 5 cast.

Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, and Christoph Waltz on the set of Only Murders in the Building season 5 | Courtesy Selena Gomez via Instagram

Logan Lerman joins Only Murders in the Building season 5

As seemingly confirmed via Selena Gomez, Logan Lerman is the latest actor to join the cast of Hulu’s award-winning comedy. Lerman was seen in a new photo from the Only Murders in the Building set alongside the season 5 cast, hinting Lerman will be returning to the small screen once again, this time as part of the Only Murders in the Building season 5 guest ensemble.

While Hulu has yet to announce Lerman’s involvement in season 5 officially, it seems an announcement is all but forthcoming at this point given that the cat is out of the bag. What will be interesting to see is exactly what Lerman’s role in the upcoming season might be and who he could be playing in the season.

Season 5 is set to see the Only Murders team once again looking to bring a killer to justice with season 5 set to follow the murder of The Arconia’s longtime doorman, Lester. Poor Lester met his demise in the closing moments of the season 4 finale when his body was found in the building’s fountain outside. The season is also expected to tie in the mystery of the disappearance of Nicky Caccimelio, a missing person with links to a crime family, whose wife Sofia (Leoni) popped up at the end of season 4 to seek the Only Murders team’s help in finding Nicky.

One theory we have about Lerman's role in the upcoming fifth season of Only Murders in the Building is that perhaps he might be playing the son of Zelwegger and/or Waltz's character. This is just speculation, but it is interesting that Lerman is sandwiched between the two stars in the behind-the-scenes photo and we could see that trio making for quite an interesting trio.

We can’t wait to see who Lerman might be playing in the season, but regardless of who he might be, we’re definitely excited to see him enter the mix as part of the season 5 ensemble. We also have to ask whether he could end up being a possible romantic partner for Gomez’s Mabel, who has found herself drawn to many of the men and women passing through The Arconia during the Only Murders team’s investigations.