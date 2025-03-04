Severance almost landed this president for its iconic season 2 cameo

Since premiering in January 2025, Severance season 2 has been one of the biggest and most talked about shows on television this year. The two-year gap between the first and second season didn't prevent fans from tuning back in and only seemed to pull new fans into the important and mysterious happenings at Lumon Industries. Everyone wants to know what's going on!

The jury's still out on exactly what Lumon's up to in Severance, but executive Ben Stiller finally and officially confirmed once and for all the identity of the season 2 voiceover cameo. (Not that it was that big of a mystery to begin with!) While dropping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 3, Stiller confirmed that yes, that was the voice of Keanu Reeves as the animated Lumon building.

But Stiller also shared who almost made the cut in the surprising and iconic Severance season 2 cameo that had everyone talking. When Kimmel asked if Reeves was the first choice to voice the Lumon building, the director revealed that there was a "short list" of people the creative team considered, but he asked a former United States President before reaching out to Reeves.

Ben Stiller asked President Obama to cameo in Severance

Unfortunately, when Stiller asked President Barack Obama (!) if he was available to appear in Severance season 2 in a voiceover cameo role, the former president wasn't able to find time in his schedule to make his mark on Lumon history. The cameo was already iconic with Keanu Reeves' voice, but can you imagine how much more iconic it would have been with that recognizable voice?!

Stiller explained how the request when down with President Barack Obama:

"It was a very short list of people. There was one person that I asked before him, and he said no. President Barack Obama. I didn't ask him in person, I knew someone who knew his lawyer, and his lawyer said, 'I can relay the request if you write an email.' So, I wrote an email to him saying, like, 'Hey, we have this show,' whatever, and two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama saying, 'Hey, Ben. Big fan of the show, love season 1, can't wait for season 2. Don't think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.'"

After sharing the story of reaching out to Obama's lawyer and receiving an email in return turning down the role, Stiller joked, "What's more important than, come on, doing the voiceover for the animated building in Severance?" It's all in good fun, as Stiller knows that President Obama likely has much more important things on his plate. But it still would have been super cool to hear Obama's unmistakeable voice in the season 2 premiere?

Beyond Reeves popping in as the Lumon building in a fun voiceover role, Severance season 2 has featured a number of talented guest stars to further flesh out the world of Lumon. The recurring and guest cast has included Merritt Wever, Bob Balaban, Alia Shawkat, Adrian Martinez, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Robby Benson, and Sandra Bernhard.

Thanks to the show's continued innovation and unparalleled storytelling in season 2, the viewership success has made Severance the most-watched Apple TV+ show, exceeding the previous holder of that record, Ted Lasso. There's no doubt the streamer will keep the beloved series around to tell its full story for many more seasons. Maybe then President Obama can make his cameo.

Watch Severance only on Apple TV+.