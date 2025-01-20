Severance season 2 episode 2 preview: The outies are back (and so is Cobel)

Severance is back, and there are already so many new questions to answer! The new season premiered on Apple TV+ around the world on Jan. 17 and picked up in the midst of the chaos left behind by the season 1 finale. Like a lot of fans, I loved the season 2 premiere and can't wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds. Episode 2's up next! Let's get to all the details.

Following the season premiere, Severance season 2 episode 2, titled "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig," premieres on Friday, Jan. 24 on Apple TV+. There's a bit of confusion surrounding the episode release times, but each episode is expected to drop at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, meaning episode 2 will become available to stream on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 23 for US viewers.

Take a closer look at when to expect the episode to release by time zone:

Time Zone Release Time Date Sydney 1 p.m. AEDT Friday, Jan. 24 Tokyo 11 a.m. JST Friday, Jan. 24 London 2 a.m. GMT Friday, Jan. 24 East Coast US 9 p.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 23 Midwest US 8 p.m. CT Thursday, Jan. 23 Mountain US 7 p.m. MT Thursday, Jan. 23 West Coast US 6 p.m. PT Thursday, Jan. 23

Spoilers from episode 1 ahead.

In season 2 episode 1, Mark returns to Lumon under strange circumstances. Milchick is the new manager, the severed floor has a new supervisor that's a child, he has a new team in the MDR office, the wellness center is gone... So much doesn't make sense to Mark after coming back from the overtime contingency, which happened five months ago, according to Milchick.

Mark ends up reuniting with Helly, Dylan, and Irving as the team regroups and discusses what they learned from the outside. We know that Helly held back her true identity, but we don't know why just yet. Even though it's hard to come back after what happened, the innies all decide to stay and fight the good fight. But no one really knows what that fight will entail.

The end of the premiere episode offered a tease of Gemma/Ms. Casey on a separate computer screen from Mark's as he's refining data. Did everyone else pause and overanalyze every word and number on that screen like I did?! What is Cold Harbor, and what does it have to do with Gemma and/or Ms. Casey? I don't know about you, but I have no theories this early.

Moving into episode 2, we're catching back up with the outies, who didn't appear at all in episode 1. Here's the official episode 2 synopsis via Apple TV+:

"Outie Mark contemplates the meaning of a message. Lumon grapples with the fallout of the Overtime Contingency."

I'm excited to see Mark's outie again to learn how he has been handling the "fame" after the overtime contingency and this message he's contemplating. It will also be interesting to see what's really going on with the outies and the outside world without hearing it from Milchick. We need a firsthand account of how everything has changed beyond Lumon's walls.

In addition to the outies making their first appearance in season 2, Patricia Arquette will also be back as Ms. Cobel this week, as first-look photos from episode 2 confirm. She's sitting alone at a long table in a dark room with bright overhead lighting. What's next for Cobel after being suspended but helping bring the overtime contingency to an end?

Take a look at more photos from episode 2 that reveal glimpses of Helly's outie, Mark's sister Devon, and Irving's outie in a phone booth. Time to theorize before episode 2 premieres!

Britt Lower in Severance season 2 | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Jen Tullock in Severance season 2 | Courtesy of Apple TV+

John Turturro in Severance season 2 | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Severance season 2 streams new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.