Severance season 2 finale is the show's longest episode yet (When to watch)

Ever since its triumphant return in January after almost three years of waiting, Severance season 2 has been the talk of the town week in and week out. Each episode of the second season has been innovative and chock full of twists primed for discussion. From the moment the Emmy Award nominated series returned, fans have been leaving no stone unturned when it comes to putting together wild theories about what's really going on at Lumon.

Unfortunately, time flies when you're having a blast watching one of the best shows currently on television. That's right, Severance season 2 will be coming to an end very soon. Isn't that shocking? It feels like the highly anticipated follow-up season just started! But it's true: The 10-episode season will be over in one week's time after the excellent penultimate episode. While season 1 contained nine episodes, there are 10 in season 2. But after that, we're back to playing the waiting game.

Severance season 2 episode 10, which is intriguingly titled "Cold Harbor," premieres Thursday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Apple TV+. Even though the show is marketed as releasing on Fridays, Apple TV+ has been releasing the episodes earlier on Thursday nights ahead of what would be a typical drop at midnight or 3 a.m. That's exciting news for those in the United States who can for sure watch the finale live on Thursday evening and avoid being spoiled on Friday morning.

Executive producer Ben Stiller also confirmed on social media that the season 2 finale will be the longest episode of the series thus far with the runtime coming in at 76 minutes long. For those wondering, that's over 1 hour and 20 minutes long for a season finale that has a lot of story left to tell. Make sure to carve in that time to complete the episode! Viewers watching on the East Coast at 9 p.m. won't see the ending of the finale until just before 10:30 p.m.

Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower in "Severance," now streaming on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Leading up to the season finale, Severance season 2 has been laying the foundation for a conclusion and cliffhanger that's sure to knock our socks off. Back-to-back, the series delivered the one-two punch of episodes centered on Gemma and then Cobel. They are episodes fans have been waiting for that allowed us to get to know these characters and add layers do our already overflowing theories. But nothing can quite top episode 9, titled "The After Hours," which was a game changer.

Without giving away any major spoilers, the episode ahead of the finale takes place in the midst of Cold Harbor's anticipated completion, but there's a wrinkle in that plan thanks to Mark calling in sick to work. There are some interesting developments for Mark that have to do with both his outie and innie, but again, no spoilers here! The penultimate episode also featured some movement for Mark's coworkers, especially Helly as she learns some interesting information.

The season finale will definitely answer some lingering questions, and if the first season finale is anything to go by, the episode will also introduce a bunch more questions for us a mull over while we wait for the next season. The synopsis for the season 2 finale teases Mark making an alliance that doesn't sound too stable, which means it's probably Cobel, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Additionally, with their backs against the wall, the MDR team will make a "dangerous last stand."

Take a closer look at what to expect from episode 8 in the synopsis via Apple TV+:

"Mark forms a shaky alliance in an all-or-nothing play, while the team makes a dangerous last stand."

As of this writing on March 14, Apple TV+ hasn't formally renewed Severance for season 3, though given its status as the streamer's most popular series (yes, dethroning Ted Lasso), it's a given that the hit thriller will be renewed for season 3 and perhaps even more than that. Ben Stiller previously hinted that he knows how many seasons there will be, so let's hope for a renewal very soon. But first, take a look inside episode 9 in the video below before beholding the greatness of the season 2 finale next week!

The Severance season 2 finale streams everywhere on Friday, March 21 on Apple TV+.