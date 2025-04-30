Shōgun season 2 delivers the filming update we've been waiting for

Get ready to return to the world of Shōgun as we have a big date on the production of season 2 of the Emmy-winning hit! FX and Hulu put out a press release confirming that season 2 will beging filming in January 2026. Returning as Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga and Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne.

For those who have forgotten, Shōgun focuses on Blackthorne, a British sailor who lands in 17th century Japan. He’s soon pulled into the various local conflicts between the various clans as well as the European explorers who wish to exploit the land for themselves.

Season 1 concluded with Toranaga rising up as the shōgun leader while Blackthorne was putting together a ship to return to England. Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks return as showrunners, and Sanada is also an executive producer.

“Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, who created the series for television, recently wrapped a writers’ room devoted to creating a wholly original new chapter to the first season, which was an original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel. In the first season, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) fought for his survival as his enemies in the Council of Regents united against him. When a mysterious European ship was found marooned in a nearby village, its English pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) shared vital strategic secrets with Toranaga that tipped the scales of power in his favor to win a century-defining civil war.”

“SHOGUN” -- Pictured (L-R): Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne, Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito | CR: Katie Yu/FX

Shōgun season 2 begins filming this summer

Again, Clavell had only written this one specific novel although he did write several books in what became known as the “Asian Saga,” tracking Japanese history from the feudal era to the 1960s. Supposedly, ABC wanted a Shōgun sequel when the first mini-series became a hit in 1980 but Clavell refused.

One of the biggest shows of 2024 was Shōgun. FX made a big move adapting James Clavell’s 1975 novel, which had already been made into a mini-series by ABC in 1980 starring Richard Chamberlain. With a reported budget of $250 million, the show had a lot riding on it.

It paid off as the series was instantly hailed by critics as one of the best shows of 2024, ending up on just about every “Best of the Year” list. It was also a huge ratings success, which was more impressive given that most of the series had Japanese language with Japanese stars.

The series cleaned up at awards season, winning a record 18 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and awards for stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. It also won four Golden Globe awards and four SAG awards as well.

All of those were in the Drama category, as the series had been promoted by FX as a limited series. But before the first season wrapped up, the network surprised many by seemingly renewing the show for a second year, despite how the first season seemed to nicely adapt the novel.

“SHOGUN” -- Pictured (L-R): Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne, Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga | CR: Katie Yu/FX

What is season 2 about?

The press release confirms the show will jump ahead a decade as both Toranaga and Blackthorne are pulled together again amid new conflicts.

“Part two of Shōgun is set 10 years after the events of the first season and continues the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined.”

There’s no word yet on returning or new cast members with the time jump making it obvious there will be a larger fresh cast. It is going to be a challenge to expand from the original novel, and some may be concerned that getting away from Clavell’s work will lessen the series.

It’s obvious FX is being pushed by the huge acclaim for the first season and wants to continue that. There is potential in seeing what’s become of the two main characters and utilizing more of the era. Finding a cast who can top the one from the first season will be tricky, but FX seems intent to make this work.

Obviously, it’ll be a while for the season to hit, likely in late 2026 or 2027 since filming doesn't begin until January 2026. Yet, despite the concerns, the idea of one of 2024’s best shows continuing should be something to look forward to!

Shōgun streams on Hulu.