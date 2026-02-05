4 shows to watch to get you ready for the Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympic Games officially begin on Friday, Feb. 6, and there is a lot to look forward to. While there is certainly going to be plenty of footage to watch, you’ll want to check out some great TV shows that feature some of the sports played.

The good news is that streaming has you covered. Whether you want romance or comedy, there are some excellent Winter Olympic sport shows that are more than worth watching. Here are four to get started with.

Heated Rivalry

There is no way that we could not start with one of the most talked-about TV shows right now. Heated Rivalry is based on the novel of the same name by Rachel Reid, and it focuses on hockey players. Well, hockey is an Olympic sport, so if you needed a reason to watch the show right now, you’ve got it. Of course, there are many other reasons to check out this series, especially the acting and the writing.

The series follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two stars in Major League Hockey. While they have the ambition to be the greatest hockey players ever, they are also on completely different teams, and that complicates things when they find themselves attracted to each other. They can’t explain the pull, but are they ready to give in? How long can they keep their romance a secret?

With a second season ordered, this is more than worth watching. Heated Rivalry is on HBO Max.

Finding Her Edge: Season 1. (L-R) Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot and Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo in Finding Her Edge: Season 1. Cr. NETFLIX © 2026

Finding Her Edge

How about another romance show that’s set in the world of winter sports? Finding Her Edge focuses on three figure skating sisters who are determined to live up to their legacy. However, younger sister Adriana finds herself torn between two loves: her former partner and her new partner.

Yes, this is another series based on a book by Jennifer Iacopelli. While there is romance, there is also a skating focus, as Adriana is training for the World Championships to prove she has what it takes to be great. It’s also just been renewed for a second season (via CTV), making it more than worth watching.

Finding Her Edge is available to stream on Netflix.

SPINNING OUT - Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Spinning Out

You love Kaya Scodelario on The Gentleman, but it’s time to watch her in something else with a figure skating focus. Spinning Edge follows a figure skating chasing her Olympic dreams, which certainly adds to the reason you need to watch it right now. It was even created by former skater Samantha Stratton, so you know the push for greatness has an element of truth to it,

Now sadly, Spinning Out did get canceled after one season. Netflix canceled it due to low viewership and completion rates, but I will always argue that it was the lack of promotion. This series deserved better, and it’s still worth watching, as long as you’re willing to accept a cliffhanger.

Spinning Out is available to stream on Netflix.

Shoresy

Fans of Letterkenny likely already watch Shoresy, but if you don’t, now is the time ot check it out. This is a break from reality in a way, as it’s made purely for comedic reasons. It’s a spinoff of Letterkenny, following the foul-mouthed hockey player, Shoresy, to Sudbury, Ontario to continue his hockey playing dreams.

There is a lot of crude humor in this Canadian show, but it offers more development for a character who was never really given much backstory on the main series — in fact, we never saw his face! There are five seasons so far, and this show is showing no signs of slowing down just yet, although it is still to be renewed for a sixth season.

Shoresy is available to stream on Hulu.