6 shows to watch if you love Good Omens
I did wonder how well Good Omens would translate from book to screen. Well, it worked, and now we’re ready to see how it all comes to an end. Well, sort of. We’re not “ready” ready, but it does need an ending.
This is one of those series that can’t be duplicated. There isn’t anything else out there that matches the energy, but there are a fair few shows that come somewhat close. It all depends on the elements you want to gain from Good Omens in other works.
Here are six shows worth watching.
The Magicians
When it comes to the supernatural elements and the relationships, The Magicians is the show to watch, John McNamara and Sera Gamble adapted Lev Grossman’s novel, bringing characters to life in ways we didn’t expect.
This was more than a show about saving the universe from a dark evil. It touched on mental health issues, love, friendship, and character growth. Each of the characters grew in their own way, whether they learned to harness power or they just figured out what it meant to be a good person and friend. We also get characters who make questionable choices but aren’t completely vilified for it because, well, everyone makes bad choices, right?
The Magicians is available to stream in full on Netflix.
A Discovery of Witches
Part of what we love about Good Omens is seeing past relationships. We get a look at the way Crowley and Aziraphale have bonded throughout the years, which makes them the perfect duo to prevent the apocalypse. What about another show that involves past relationships and the need to prevent the end of the world as many know it?
A Discovery of Witches starts off as a show that looks like it’s about witches, vampires, and demons fighting each other. It’s actually a show about love, survival, and protecting the world. It’s about preventing the end of species, while also fighting against rules and stipulations that arguably don’t always have a place. And yes, the second season takes us to the past to see some of the past relationships.
A Discovery of Witches is on Netflix and AMC+.
Prodigal Son
This may seem like a strange choice at first. After all, it’s a crime drama and it has nothing to do with saving the world. It’s actually the writing style that I think makes this worth watching. Plus, Michael Sheen is in the series, and plays a wonderfully crazy character.
The show follows Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, an FBI profiler who ends up fired from his job. You see, Malcolm doesn’t always follow the rules, but he sees things that others don’t. He ends up working with the NYPD as a consultant, where he forms bonds he didn’t expect to. While dealing with the cases, he also has to deal with escaping his family history, which includes having a serial killer as a father.
Prodigal Son is available to stream on Max.
Doctor Who
I cannot miss Doctor Who from this list. After all, it’s where a lot of people first know David Tennant from. The series also has a very similar energy to Good Omens, especially in terms of the leading characters running around as they attempt to save Earth and other universes.
Like Good Omens, there are a few lessons thrown into the story as well. We’re taught compassion and sacrifice. There are lessons in doing the right thing, even if it doesn’t seem to be what is good for all. And while Crowley has his iconic car, The Doctor has his iconic TARDIS.
Doctor Who is available to stream on both Max and Disney+ depending on the seasons you want to watch.
Supernatural
I’m going to end with one of my all-time favorite binge-watches. Supernatural is perfect for Good Omens fans, partly because of the connections to the Apocalypse, and Heaven and Hell fighting against each other. We get God, Lucifer, a version of Crowley, and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.
They series is also about bonds and family—family that doesn’t end with blood. It’s a series about compassion while saving the world. We see people make mistakes and come back from them. We see them make sacrifices to protect the entire world.
Supernatural is available to stream on Netflix.
Ghosts (the UK version)
Yes, I love the U.S. version of the series, and I do highly recommend it. When you want something that is a little like Good Omens, though, you need the UK version of this series. It just has that same type of humor. Look, it’s a humor that I’ve found only the Brits can really get perfectly.
The series follows a couple who inherit a stately manor. This manor has ghosts, and Allison, the woman who actually inherits the property, has a near-death experience that leads to her seeing these spirits. Over the course of five seasons, they’ve formed bonds, had adventures, and told us their life stories.
Ghosts is available to stream on Max.