4 shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Feb.10-16)

If you were hoping that your watch list would get a break this week in order to catch up on some of the shows you might have missed in previous weeks, I'm sorry to report that another jam-packed week of new shows is on the way! The Super Bowl has ended, and now it's time to welcome a new week full of fan-favorites making their long-awaited comebacks.

As always, Netflix leads the pack with its new releases. The streamer debuts new episodes of two of its biggest original series, one being the bittersweet swan song of karate comedy-drama Cobra Kai and the other being the latest season of the constant drama factory Love is Blind. On top of these great shows, we're heading back to HBO on Sunday nights and getting new Yellowjackets.

Looking to plan your binge-watches for the week ahead? Let's take a closer look at the new shows premiering this week alongside the rest of the show still airing new episodes, beginning below with the final episodes of Cobra Kai on Netflix!

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Cobra Kai series finale arrives on Netflix

It all comes down to this! After six seasons that fans have adored, Cobra Kai comes to an end with the premiere of season 6 part 3 on Thursday, Feb. 13. The final season began rolling out in July 2024 and continued in November. Season 6 consisted of 15 episodes split into three five-episode parts to maximize the finale event. In part 3, the crew's back for the last battle, and it's sure to inspire some tears for the show's biggest fans. Make sure you're ready to avoid spoilers!

L-R: Silvana Estifanos as Teen Britt, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Anisa Harris as Teen Robin, Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty in Yellowjackets, episode 5, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. | Courtesy of Parmount Press

Yellowjackets season 3 premieres on Showtime

After nearly two years of waiting, the hit Showtime original mystery thriller Yellowjackets returns with a brand new season. The 10-episode season begins airing on Showtime on Sunday, Feb. 16 with two episodes, but fans can tune into the season 3 premiere two days early on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, Feb. 14. If you don't want to wait to watch the episodes on Sundays, you can stream season 3 early each week on Paramount+ with Showtime. This is a season you don't want to miss!

Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

The White Lotus season 3 returns on HBO and Max

As teased, we are so back with HBO Sundays! It's been a minute since the cable network had a huge hit that had us all watching and reacting together online week after week, but on Sunday, Feb. 16, that's all about to change. The White Lotus season 3 debuts with a new location, a new cast, and a new perspective. The season takes place in Thailand and explores themes of death, religion, and spirituality. Could this be the best season yet? We'll have to tune in and find out!

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey in episode 801 of Love Is Blind | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Love is Blind season 8 kicks off on Netflix

Reality television fans, prepare for your watch list to add one more show to the roster! Even though The Traitors, Survivor, The Challenge: All Stars, The Bachelor, and more reality shows are currently in season, you have to make some room for Love is Blind season 8. The new episodes fittingly kick off on Valentine's Day with a new group of singles looking for love. The 12-episode season releases across four weeks and promises so much jaw-dropping drama!