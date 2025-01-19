5 shows to watch while you wait for Silo season 3

As much as we love seeing how a season wraps up, we know that it means a wait for the next season. We have that wait on our hands now for Silo season 3.

The second season has wrapped up in a spectacular way. It’s brought the Hugh Howey novels to life in ways I wasn’t sure were possible, and now there is a dystopian void to fill. The great news is there are a lot of other shows out there similar to Silo.

Okay, they don’t have the twisty mess of the underground world. However, they do have rebellion, secrets and lies, and the need to survive. Here are five shows to watch next.

702675 Snowpiercer 203 Unit 11/18/19 ph: David Bukach SP_ep203and4_11182019_0022

Snowpiercer

Let’s start with the another series based on other material. Snowpiercer was based on both a graphic novel and a movie of the same name. Rather than underground silos, the last people on Earth ended up on a train. And like Silo, the people were split between classes.

However, everyone had to do their part to live and thrive in the silo compared to the train of Snowpiercer. That train did have First Class, where the wealthy just got to live out the days the way they wanted. That was until the Tailies rebelled and brought a complete change to the entire system.

There are four seasons to watch on AMC+. The fourth and final season brought us a little bit of hope with a world off the train, but it wasn’t easy to thrive.

Episode 8. Jason Momoa in “See” season 2, premiering August 27, 2021 on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy Apple TV+

See

Jason Momoa starred in See, bringing another future where everything was different. In this world, something happened to cause blindness in everyone. People had adapted to this new life, but then there were people who could see. To some, the people who could see were a blessing, and to others, they were a curse.

In this dystopian future, we got tribes similar to the world of Mad Max. There was a chance to see who humanity would react to change and a lack of technological resources. What happens when one man’s queen is threated?

All three seasons are available to stream on Apple TV+.

The Expanse Season 6 -- Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

The Expanse

While Silo is set underground, The Expanse is set out in space. Earth managed to expand to Mars, and then the two created the Belt. Within this world, there are different political needs and regimes, with the Belters always seeming to get the short-end of the stick. Think of them a lot like Mechanical in Silo.

However, the series doesn’t focus too much on the politics at first. We get a team made of of Earthers, Martians, and Belters. Together, they find themselves in the middle of a conspiracy, and they need to figure out how to put their own differences aside to figure out what’s really going on.

The Expanse is available to stream on Prime Video.

Severance season 2 - Apple TV+

Severance

Do you need a series that is more technological but still somewhat dystopian? Severance is the series for you. This is perfect for those who love shows that focus on the dangers of technology and corporate intrigue.

The series follows a group of employees at a particular company. Whenever people are hired, they need to go through a treatment that allows them to separate their memories from work and life. Why would they need to do that? What is the company hiding? There are still so many questions, and still so few answers, but it’s such an intriguing series.

Severance season 1 is available in full on Apple TV+, with season 2 airing Fridays.

Season 1 | Episode 1 Joel Kinnaman in “For All Mankind,” premiering November 1 on Apple TV+.

For All Mankind

Silo seems to be bringing us an alternate history type storyline judging by the end of Silo season 2. We saw something about Nixon on the wall, and there were comments about a bomb on New Orleans. Of course, this leads to questions about what happened in this world. If you love the alternate history element, you’ll want to turn to the series For All Mankind.

This series starts off with the premise of the Soviets landing a man on the moon first. What happened then? In real history, NASA pretty much shut down after the success of Apollo 11. Had the Soviets gotten to the moon first, would it have kept the Cold War going between the Soviets and the United States? That’s what the series delves into, along with other technological advances because of a push in space exploration.

For All Mankind is available to stream on Apple TV+ with season 5 in the works.