Showtime series scores renewal of what should be its final season

Yellowjackets season 3 came to an end in April 2025, and now a little over a month later Showtime has revealed the fate of the survival drama and whether Shauna will get to be the Antler Queen she wants to be once again. Well, get ready everyone. The series has been renewed and Yellowjackets season 4 is officially happening!

This is good news after the events of the season 3 finale, which we'll get to in a moment. According to TVLine, the last episode of the third season was the most-streamed one of the show ever. That's not surprising as the story finally started to pick up then, and it was also in the aftermath of Van's death. RIP.

Yellowjackets season 4 has the potential to be the best season yet

So season 3 ended with an adult Melissa running off after killing Van, and Tai and Misty wanting revenge from Shauna as they blame her for Van's death. They can see that there's something off about her and they need to take her down, or there won't be anyone left except her.

Shauna started plunging into a downward spiral and it all comes to a head in the finale as she remembers turning into the Antler Queen as a teenager, and wanting that rush of power back once again. In the past, the yellowjackets may also finally have their ticket home, meaning Shauna's reign in the wilderness didn't last long. And though it was blocked out, she's ready to reclaim it now.

Overall, I personally didn't enjoy season 3 all that much except for some standout moments like the heartbreaking episode where Coach Scott dies, and the final two were also very powerful, suspenseful, and intriguing. There really aren't many survivors of the wilderness left at this point. The series has never been shy about killing off main characters. With all these loose ends left, I do feel like Yellowjackets season 4 has the potential to be the best season yet.

L-R: Tawny Cypress as Taissa and Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in Yellowjackets, episode 9, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Darko Sikman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Though its predecessor wasn't great, there's so much potential for the fourth season. The first is Shauna and whatever she's planning on doing in the present, while Tai and Misty team up to perhaps take her down. In the past, I would love to see the aftermath of when the girls came home and how they deal with life back after being stranded for so long. That makes me very curious.

There's also the question of why Hannah doesn't make it back home with them too. I doubt she also faked her death like Melissa did. The biggest question as well is whether anyone will be left standing or is truly going to be one person surviving at the end of it all? We'll see what happens! With all that being said, I do think Yellowjackets season 4 should be the final season.

The timeline in the past of when they make it back and how long they've been there is creeping up, and Shauna's want for power and less yellowjackets around are hinting that the end is near. And really, I think it's time. We'll see what Showtime decides to do.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Yellowjackets season 4 on Showtime and Paramount+.