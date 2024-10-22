Shrinking season 2 episode 3 preview: Release date, time, and what to expect
It's almost time for a new episode of Shrinking season 2! Last week was the premiere of the new season, and we were treated with two episodes that jumped right into things. However now going forward, only one new installment will be released weekly. So what's set to happen next and when can you start watching?
Shrinking season 2 episode 3, "Psychological Something-ism," begins streaming Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. And while the official premiere day of new episodes is Wednesdays, Due to the time zone differences and the east coast release time chosen by the streamer, there's actually some of you who will be able to start watching the new episode tonight! We shared the episode release by time zone below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 23
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 22
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Oct. 22
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Oct. 22
What is the next episode of Shrinking season 2 about?
Of course Apple TV+ doesn't give much away in terms of what comes next. Though, we do have some nuggets of information to get us excited. In Shrinking season 2 episode 3, we're going to see more of Grace in prison and Jimmy helping her while it looks like Sean's dad is paying him a visit. Check out the official synopsis below:
"Jimmy and Brian help Grace deal with unexpected news. Paul and Julie face her past. Liz worries she’s come between Sean and his dad."
Of course the biggest cliffhanger from season 1 was the fact that Grace pushed her abusive husband Donny off a cliff, and now she's in prison. He didn't die, though he may not ever walk again. And feeling responsible due to his unconventional therapy ways, Jimmy is going to help her all he can.
I'm interested in seeing Sean's dad since the last we heard about his parents, they had kicked him out when Sean was helping to defend Jimmy from Donny but ended up in jail. Jimmy bailed him out, and invited him to move in with him bbecause his parents had told him to leave the house. Will they be able to make amends?
Another plot point I'm looking forward to seeing addressed in the new episode is Jimmy and Gaby. They had a huge fight at the end of Shrinking season 2 episode 2. I mean, based on the promotional image above it seems like they might have been able to talk through the argument.
We'll have to wait and see but will find out soon enough. There's also going to be more of the drunk driver who caused Tia's death, played by Brett Goldstein. Be sure to check out some more of the first-look images from the episode below!
Shrinking season 2 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.