Shrinking season 2 episode 4 explores difficult family dynamics (Recap and review)
Shrinking season 2 episode 4, "Made You Look," was mostly focussed on Sean and his story. And it was really interesting to see. I enjoyed getting into his head and what's making him tick once again. Ready for our recap and review of the Apple TV+ series? Keep reading! SPOILERS BELOW.
Alright, when it comes to Sean and Liz it seems like they are able to mend their relationship pretty quickly. Jimmy had recommended Sean bring Liz to his therapy session with Paul, which he does, and the two apologize to each other knowing each of them did something wrong. What's so sad though is that this partnership is already over. I mean, they just started! But right now Sean is going to continue working with his dad. But I don't think that's a great idea.
It takes a while for Sean to open up on why his father is so triggering, but he does with Jimmy after almost going back to his old ways of sorts and ready to fight the construction workers. Poor Sean. He was making such great progress, and I feel like his dad is going to set him back if he doesn't change his attitude. He reveals that when he first came back from fighting in Afghanistan, Sean was struggling to find a reason to keep going. And instead of helping him, his dad brushed it off even though Sean begged for his help.
His father thought the tough love act would work and that Sean would get over his PTSD. Yikes. Father of the year over here. Of course that wasn't the case and that's when Sean started fighting, which lead to him being kicked out of the house. It's clear Sean has such complicated feelings towards his dad, yelling at Jimmy for trying to talk bad about him. There's lots of feelings that need to be sorted out here. There's a cliffhanger of sorts where we see Sean's dad watching his son and Jimmy laughing and entering the house. Hmm.
Speaking of family problems, I'm interested to know what this dynamic is between Gaby, her sister, and their mother. Clearly Gaby doesn't want to talk to her sister and mom very much and ignores them. Her mom has been in a car accident, though Gaby isn't too worried because her sister wouldn't have hung up the way she did if it were more serious. We're sort of starting to unpack Sean's difficult family dynamics, and I look forward to doing the same with Gaby.
On a more positive note, there's a Derek2 in the picture, played by actor Damon Wayans Jr. Liz's husband Derek introduces the group, especially Gaby, to his best bud from his old job, Derek. Or as Gaby likes to call him, Derek2. The two hit it off really well and I hope this is a good guy that's come into Gaby's life. I already like them together! Let's hope they really do start a relationship and it goes far.
Brian had an interesting storyline that kind of comes out of nowhere in Shrinking season 2 episode 4. He's always known that he doesn't want kids, and his husband Charlie said he would be alright with it. But deep down, he does. And so Brian's storyline in this episode is figuring out if he can take this step and the group of friends, especially Liz, trying to convince him why it would be great. And he adopts a dog too.
I feel like something like this is such a huge decision, especially for people who initially don't want kids. I think it was resolved a bit too quickly. I could see and understand why Brian changed his mind. But it would have been more realistic I think if this played out in a number of episodes instead of just one. One reason Brian is so nervous is because he thinks he's selfish and self-centered. But Jimmy reminds him he has so much empathy for those around him.
And we did see this when he was willing to help Grace without getting paid, and he's the one who helps convince her to leave her douche husband, get a divorce, and go start anew with her sister in Vancouver. That empathy comes into play at the very end of the episode when drunk driver shows up to give Alice the wallet she dropped at the coffee shop when she went to see him. He asks Brian if they're ok, and he says that they're doing better. Though when Brian asks drunk driver the same, it's clear he isn't fine and Brian follows him. Ooh. I don't know how Jimmy and Alice are going to react to this!
Elsewhere in the episode, Alice and Conner slept together and this is going to be really bad foor her friendship with Summer. And Conner cannot keep his cool. He's totally going to give this away. Plus, Paul is finally convinced that working with Jimmy and tag teaming Sean's case would be better for the patient they both care about.
Overall, Shrinking season 2 episode 4 was another well done episode that I enjoyed. I like how in this season, we're getting more in-depth storylines for the rest of the characters. I feel like season 1, which worked and it should have been this way, mostly focused on Jimmy coming out of his grief as well as Paul's Parkinson's. But now, we're getting more story with all of the characters and getting into their lives a bit more. Which is what I like to see! Episode grade level: B.
Shrinking season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+. Follow along on Show Snob for weekly reviews and recaps of the series!